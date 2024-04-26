Van Gogh Immersive Experience Will Make Scottish Premiere in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A multimedia show celebrating Vincent van Gogh’s life and stunning artworks is coming to Glasgow this summer.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be staged at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from Thursday, 11 July to Sunday, 4 August.

Tickets go on public sale on Monday 29 April at 9am and are expected to be in high demand.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group and has already been seen by more than five million people across North America. Now it is set to celebrate its Scottish premiere in Glasgow, with the 25-date run coming hot on the heels of its UK debut in Liverpool.

The unmissable experience combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

His paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement – exhilarating in every sense.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

There is also a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition itself. Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “Glasgow has long been renowned as a vibrant cultural heartland - it was the UK’s first European Capital of Culture, and the city has some wonderful, world class art galleries and museums.

“Annerin Productions are honoured to make Glasgow the initial opening of Beyond Van Gogh in Scotland. We’ve received immense support from the team at the Scottish Events Campus and we can’t wait to welcome everyone into Van Gogh’s world this summer.”

Angela Smith, Business Development Manager at Scottish Event Campus added: “We are thrilled to be the first venue in Scotland to host Beyond Van Gogh. It’s set to be one of the most exciting events of the summer and will bring a whole new experience to visitors as they immerse themselves in the world of this legendary artist.

“We look forward to working with the Annerin Team, and our colleagues across the city on such a unique event that I’m sure will become a “must see”.”