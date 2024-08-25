Third and Final Week's Winners of The Skinny-Fest Festival Awards, The Besties, Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Skinny and Fest, Capital Theatres and Premier Scotland have announce the winners of the third and last round of the weekly new Festival Awards, The Besties, in the following categories:

The Fringe Legend Award: John Luke Roberts for John-Luke-A-Palooza! at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Terrier Award: Eleanor Morton for Haunted House at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Heart Award: Khawla Ibraheem and Piece by Piece Productions for A Knock on the Roof at Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

The Inclusivity Award: Teatro La Plaza for Hamlet at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh (Edinburgh International Festival)

The Accessibility Award: Thera Trust for the Gig Buddies initiative

The Unsung Award: Blair Young and Carla J Easton for Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland's Girl Bands (Edinburgh International Film Festival)

The award ceremony took place on Saturday 24th August at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, hosted by TV presenter Laura Boyd with performances from Edinburgh-based musician Eve Simpson.

The Besties award, designed by artist Camillo Feuchter who has recently graduated from Interior & Environmental Design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, uses recyclable plastics gathered at the Festival Theatre Café and leftover wood sourced locally.

Reflecting the broad and diverse coverage both magazines produce every summer and responding to the need for a pan-festivals award, The Besties span all the festival activity taking place in the city over the month of August, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Art Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, and others, making them one of only two awards to celebrate the full spectrum of culture in the city.

Winners of The Besties are chosen each week by the editorial teams of The Skinny and Fest, drawing on their cross-festival expertise to celebrate the best work happening anywhere in the festivals. The categories reflect the diversity of the magazines' coverage and might be different every week.

The Skinny is a monthly free magazine distributed in venues throughout the cities of Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. Founded in 2005, the magazine features interviews and articles on music, art, film, comedy and other aspects of culture across Scotland and beyond – also including Edinburgh's busy festival summer. Its sister magazine, fest, launched in 2002 and is published weekly during the Edinburgh festival season.

Capital Theatres, the largest independent theatre organisation in Scotland and a charity, operates three busy theatre venues in Edinburgh: Festival Theatre, King's Theatre (currently closed for major redevelopment) and The Studio. Together they host over 700 performances each year with a broad and inclusive programme featuring the very best in drama, dance, musical theatre, family shows, live music, comedy, and pantomime.

Premier Scotland, previously known as The Corner Shop PR, is the Edinburgh office of Premier, an agency with over two decades of experience delivering communications campaigns for the entertainment, arts and cultural industries.

