The most international show coming to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival

A Complete Idiot's Guide to New Zealand comes to Glasgow in March
Sully O'Sullivan:
A Complete Idiot's Guide to New Zealand
MARCH 24 (15:15)
It's the most international comedy show coming to this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival;
'A Complete Idiot's Guide to New Zealand' was written in the world's southern most capital city, debuted in Reykjavík, Iceland, had a sellout Edinburgh Fringe, and is coming to 'proper Scotland' for one night only before it flees south of the border.
In this insider's guide to his eccentric homeland, award-winning Kiwi comedian Sully O'Sullivan answers all the questions about New Zealand you didn't know to ask in the first place....
Like why did we almost change our national flag to a drawing of a bird with lasers for eyes?
Are Kiwi Fruit really just Chinese Gooseberries in witness protection?
Is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu honestly the longest place-name in the world? Or did my cat just walk across my keyboard?
And where actually is New Zealand?.... Given we keep getting left off some seriously important maps.
Find out the answers to these questions and more, all wrapped in an hour of
'Quintessentially Kiwi comedy' (NZ Herald).
'outrageously funny'
⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ One4Review
'a huge comedic talent'
⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ Edfringe Reviews
Extensive research confirms flights to New Zealand are expensive and long,
so save yourselves a thousand pounds and over 24 hours in the air by heading to....
Glasgow International Comedy Festival
March 24th 2024 (3pm) (1hr)
Blackfriars of Bell Street, 36 Bell St, Glasgow, G1 1LG
Additional Dates:
Bristol: Alma Theatre: February 9th (8pm)
Leicester Comedy Festival February: 13th (7:30pm)
Stamfordham Village Hall: Northumberland: Saturday April 6th (8pm)
Brighton Fringe Festival: May 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th (3:15pm)
Farsley: Yorkshire: September 12th (8pm)
