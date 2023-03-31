The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Showcases Scottish Heritage on Future Food Stars

THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO SHOWCASES SCOTTISH HERITAGE ON BBC's FUTURE FOOD STARS WITH GORDON RAMSAY

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo had a starring role in the return of Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars series by showcasing its Scottish heritage.

Bringing Gordon back to his Scottish roots, the first episode was filmed with the beautiful backdrop of Glenapp Castle, Ayr which saw 12 food and drink entrepreneurs create outdoor banquets using local ingredients judged by Gordon alongside the Tattoo's Drummers, Pipers, and Highland Dancers.

The first episode, which aired on Thursday 30 March at 21:00, is available on BBC iPlayer and more information can be found on the website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0015yj3.

Featuring the military at the heart of the Tattoo this summer, Stories will run from 4-26 August 2023, providing audiences with an array of magnificent sounds and sights of the Massed Pipes and Drums and Tattoo Dancers alongside dramatic and stunning performances from a number of International Acts. Further details about Stories will be announced in the coming months.

To purchase tickets for the summer's Show, visit edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or call 0131 225 1188.