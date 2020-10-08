The Lyceum Presents LYCEUM CHRISTMAS TALES

Lyceum Christmas Tales takes place 1 December 2020 to 20 December 2020.

The Lyceum in Edinburgh will present Lyceum Chrstmas Tales, 1 December 2020 to 20 December 2020.

This collection of new tales for Christmas are by Andy Cannon, Hamaad Chaudhry, Tony Cownie, Robert Softley Gale, Louise Ironside, Jackie Kay, Denise Mina, Mara Menzies, Karine Polwart, Lynda Radley, Shona Reppe, and Morna Young.

Directed by Zinnie Harris and Wils Wilson

Designed by Tom Piper

Lyceum Christmas Tales is an advent calendar of 12 stories for audiences in Edinburgh and beyond, combining online and live performances of new and familiar festive tales penned and performed by some of Scotland's best-loved writers, musicians and artists.

On 1 Dec, a free 15 minute Christmas story will appear on The Lyceum Website for families to share at bedtime. Then, a brand new story will appear every other day until the 16th of December - 8 free stories in all. You can visit us here to watch them on the website as they appear - or we can send them direct to your inbox at home - just sign up for Christmas Tales by E-mail below.

Each fifteen-minute, family-friendly festive tale will be available to watch free throughout December, with stories ranging from tales of Christmas elves and angels to dung beetles and Greyfriars Bobby.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://lyceum.org.uk/whats-on/production/lyceum-christmas-tales.

