TROPICANA to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

Join queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler as they take you on the award winning journey to Tropicana.

Nothing is safe from ridicule so be led on an exploration of body image, heteronormativity and sometimes wearing a dress round the house on a muggy day.

At Tropicana audiences will experience belting 80's synth-pop nostalgia punctuated with world class stand-up comedy.

Featuring electrifying 80's hits from Spandau Ballet to ABC, Tropicana makes its Brighton Fringe debut following its sell out, extended run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021 and Kings Head Theatre, London to explore, bend and abuse the gender binary.

Tropicana is back bigger, better and bolder for 2022!

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said:

"I'm absolutely buzzed to be bringing my beautiful baby, Tropicana, to Brighton Fringe this year. We've gone through leaps and bounds since our original debut last year and myself and the company cannot wait to unleash some home-grown queer comedy cabaret on audiences. The show is very important to me, and whilst it is anarchic and fun it also comes from a really dark place I'm sure many of us have been in over the last couple of apocalypses (apocali?!). Being a grass roots company having the opportunity to stage our work on such a big scale is both exciting and terrifying. I can't wait to see what happens next, bring it on!"

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances: 24 -26 May 2022

Times: 21:30 - 22:30

Venue: Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco ,Old Steine Gardens, BN1 1GY

Ticket prices: £8.00 - £10.00 (Concessions available)

Tickets:www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/aidan-sadler-tropicana-162876/

Tropicana Creative Team

Aidan Sadler

George Bricher (co-writer, director)

Emily Davis (Media Manager)

Dan Tipper (Logistical Manager)

Tropicana will also be at the Assembly Rooms as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3-28 August 2022.