TIM REEVES: FISH CAKE Takes the Edinburgh Fringe Stage Beginning Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from his critically acclaimed debut hour, Tim Reeves brings a show of surreal, anxious Calpol-fuelled flights of fancy about limescale, bees and a Fish Cake.

Tim doesn't like people, let alone performing to an audience. People are stressful and unnecessary. Why do they even exist? Why are they watching him? Performing in front of people is his worst nightmare. When audiences watch his shows, they're ruined. Why can't he perform alone, in the dark and under the stage?

Tim prefers the company of animals. His life revolves around his many pets, sharing a flat with a pack of angry dogs, a hive of precocious bees, and until the RSPCA intervened, a litter of rabbits that were the basis of an unusual magic show. He's also had a mishap with a kangaroo and a heart-to-heart with a guilty fox. But what happens when he adventures outside of his metropolitan menagerie? How does a 2D child grow up to be a wealthy businessman with a broken reflection?

IMPORTANT: If you insist on attending, please try to refrain from laughing or watching the show. Phone use permitted.

Tim Reeves is a “beautifully unhinged” alternative stand-up comedian. In 2023, Tim brought his debut hour, Ear Trumpet, to the Edinburgh Fringe to critical acclaim. He was subsequently invited to perform with Sam Campbell at Moth Club and provide tour support for Si Deaves. He regularly performs to sell-out crowds at festivals and clubs across the UK, including The Monkey Barrel, Backyard, Angel, The Stand-Up Club, Hastings Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Lancaster Comedy Festival and Brighton Fringe. Tim is also the founder, resident MC and chief scallywag at Anorak Comedy, one of London's best alternative comedy nights.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More