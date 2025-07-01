Sutara Gayle's THE LEGENDS OF THEM Comes To The Edinburgh Fringe And Brixton House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Written and performed by award-winning reggae star, leading actor and Brixton luminary Sutara Gayle AKA Lorne Gee, will mark her Fringe debut as a writer-performer. The production, directed by Jo McInnes, opens at Zoo Southside for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 19 - 24 August as part of the Here + Now Showcase, with 3 previews in Brixton House as part of the Uprising Festival on the 7 - 10 August, marking the 40th anniversary of the Brixton Uprising.

The production originally premiered at Brixton House in September 2023 winning the OFFIE award for Best Performance Piece. It transferred to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre for a three week run in December 2024.

The production will tour to Birmingham Rep, HOME Manchester, Leeds Playhouse and Brighton Dome in October/November 2025 with full dates to be announced.

The Legends of Them charts the story of Sutara Gayle's extraordinary life - a pioneering female deejay on London's infamous reggae scene in the 1980s, Lorna Gee cut her cloth performing for the legendary Saxone, Coxsone and Nasty Rockers sound systems. A run-in with Linton Kwesi Johnson whilst waiting in the dole queue inspired her to write her first single Three Weeks Gone (mi Giro) which she heard for the first time on the radio whilst doing a stint in Holloway Prison. Going on to have her hit single Got To Find A Way in the reggae charts for 6 weeks, Lorna won the BC Radio London Reggae awards 2 years in a row in 1985 and 1986, followed by the 1992 New York, Tamika Reggae Award for best female Deejay.

In 1985 her sister Cherry Groce was shot by the police, sparking the second Brixton Uprising, and this landmark event in British history provides the socio-political backdrop to this compelling story. In her darkest hour, Lorna's brother - internationally renowned guru Mooji - takes her to India to experience her first Satsang (spiritual gathering) and it is Lorna's spiritual encounter - with the 3 legends in her life as her spiritual guides, her mother, sister and ancestry Nanny of the Maroons - which frames this story. Neither a conventional play or musical, The Legends of Them is a unique theatrical, shared spiritual experience. Expect a no holds barred, intimate encounter with an outstanding virtuoso performer who conjures multiple characters in this epic story.

Nina Lyndon, the co-founder of Hackney Showrooms, said: “We're beyond excited to be remounting The Legends of Them and taking this hugely entertaining and impactful show to audiences across the UK. Returning to Brixton in the 40th anniversary of the shooting of Cherry Groce and the 1985 Brixton Uprising feels momentous and it's a privilege for us to continue working with Sutara on sharing her remarkable story. We can't wait!"

