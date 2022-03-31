Submissions Open For Edinburgh International Film Festival's New Visions Short Film Competition

Edinburgh International Film Festival's (EIFF) New Visions Short Film Competition returns this year, with the ongoing, dedicated purpose of discovering the newest voices in Scottish film and bringing their visions to the global stage.

The competition is open to filmmakers aged 15-25 who are based in Scotland with competition submissions open from Friday 1st April at 1pm and closing on 22nd May at 1pm. Shortlisted filmmakers will be notified in June.

The competition backed by Ballie Gifford and PLACE first launched as part of 2018 Year of Young People and this year's finalists for EIFF New Visions Short Film Competition will be invited to a public screening of their work at EIFF in August 2022 to compete for one of three New Visions Awards. The winning films will be announced in August. Shortlisted entries will also be shown on the EIFF YouTube for three months following the physical screening.

Each award also comes with £1,500 worth of Procam Take 2 vouchers. Procam Take 2 provides digital cinematography and motion picture equipment rental, providing cameras, lenses, and monitors, as well as audio, lighting and grip.

Participation in the EIFF New Visions Short Film Competition is completely free and all genres and themes are accepted. Interested filmmakers must be based in Scotland and be aged 15-25 in August 2022.

The programme is curated by EIFF's Youth Advisory Group*, who will decide on the shortlist and determine the running order for the screening. A panel of judges, made up of film industry professionals, will select three New Visions Award winners. Each film will be given three complimentary tickets to the screening, and travel bursaries will be made available to ensure each finalist can attend.

*The Youth Advisory Group is a group of 19-25 year olds who are given training from our staff, and help us curate the Youth programme for EIFF.

For more information on the Submissions Process please go to: https://www.edfilmfest.org.uk/new-visions-2022

