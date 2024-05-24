Sheep Soup's HOUSE OF LIFE To Return To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Full of music, uplifting joy and community spirit, the hilarious interactive cabaret show is a chance to achieve absolute euphoric togetherness through the relentless powers of music and vibes. Vibes and music.

One-part sermon, one-part purge, three-parts party, House of Life is a travelling musical cult collective hosted by the RaveRend, with one mission: to get you happy, at any cost. The show is different every night as the RaveRend and Trev build the choons with the congregation.

The House of Life is a space to celebrate and elevate, to lay out your sh*t and wash it away. Whilst poking fun at wellness culture, the show also has heart and vulnerability, aiming to connect the audience and create a sense of togetherness and elevation in the space. For anyone who might need to let it all out, g, House of Life is a space to purge, led by the ‘hype' man himself, the glitter clad RaveRend. Praise be!

Made up of alumni of the BAFTA-winning Television Workshop, Sheep Soup are back at the fringe following their five-star smash hits Mrs Green: The Musical and The Invention Of Acting.

The Rave Rend said: "We're overjoyed to be re-launching the House Of Life in Edinburgh following the successful launch in the world's official* UNESCO City Of Sadness, London. Having changed the lives of 7 million* people worldwide since launching, we're pumped to guarantee* 100% never sad again-ness for the people of Edinburgh, post launch. Where do you go when you need to know? House Of Life (ideally sung)"

*This has been extensively researched by Trev and is definitely likely to be true.

Originally supported by New Perspectives Theatre + Bill Smith

Company Information

Performed by Ben Welch (The RaveRend) and Lawrence Cole (Trev)

Web and social media links:

www.sheepsoup.co.uk | Twitter: @sheep_soup

Instagram: @sheepsoupproductions

www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk | Twitter: @underbellyedinburgh

Instagram: @underbellyedinburgh | #HouseofLife

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Biographies

About Sheep Soup

Sheep Soup hails from BAFTA award-winning Television Workshop, the Midlands training ground that counts Samantha Morton, Vicky McClure and Jack O'Connell among its glittering roster of alumni. Collaboration is at the core of their work, bringing artists together from a huge range of performance fields to create truly original and inspiring live performances. The company fills every venue with their signature brand of genre-busting musical theatre and comedy and they specialise in telling stories set where music happens naturally - front rooms, open mic nights, recording studios - all featuring multi-skilled actor-musicians live on stage.

The company were invited to Toronto, Canada to develop their show Nel's Place, as well as at National Theatre Studios, Liverpool Everyman, The Lowry and Curve, Leicester and have just produced a sold-out show in Liverpool, You're A Vision.

Artistic Director Ben Welch has been in Channel 4's Big Boys. Previous shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe include Mrs Green: The Musical, Invention of Acting and Ben Welch starred in Jack Rooke's Happy Hour (2017).

Pre Edinburgh Fringe dates

Soho Theatre (Soho Upstairs)

21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NEE

Tuesday 18 June - Saturday 6 July 2024

7pm | 3pm matinees (Saturdays)

Ticket prices vary from £11 - £20 (see website for more information)

Box office: 020 7478 0100 | www.sohotheatre.com

Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Dancer)

66 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JX

3 - 25 August 2024 (not 12) | £12.50 (£11.50)

Previews: 1 and 2 August | £8.50 (£7.50)

3 - 25 August | £11.50 - £13.50

Box Office: 0131 510 0395 | www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

Comments