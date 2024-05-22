Review: EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First staged by Matthew Bourne's New Adventures in 2005, Edward Scissorhands is a dance production of the 1990s film of the same name. The music is based on Danny Elfman's original work with new music and arrangements by Terry Davies.

After the tragic death of his son, the inventor sets to work on rebuilding young Edward. He passes away before he is able to complete the task and Edward is left unfinished, with scissors instead of hands.

Finding himself alone now, Edward makes his way to a nearby town and although they are scared of him initially, he is embraced by the community. Until a misunderstanding sees him driven out of Hope Springs.

Stephen Murray is exceptional as Edward. His movement and facial expressions manage really play up the humour in the show and his dance is absolutely stunning. The daughter of the family Edward is staying with, Kim Boggs is his love interest and Ashley's Shaw's dances with Murray are just beautiful.

One thing I always say about Matthew Bourne productions is that they are the perfect introduction to ballet. This is a well-known story but even if you aren't familiar with it, the storytelling is clear throughout the performance.

Lez Brotherston's set and costume design is utterly sublime and makes this production a real spectacle from start to finish. From the topiary to the Christmas extravaganza and the cemetery scene, Edward Scissorhands is simply breathtaking to look at.

Edwards Scissorhands is a triumph and will appeal to those who are new to the world of dance productions and those who already love the genre.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Comments