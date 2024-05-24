Coronation Street and Emmerdale Stars Bring THE SYNDICATE to the Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the smash-hit, critically acclaimed BBC One drama that entertained millions of viewers over four series, the world premiere of Kay Mellor's final stage play, The Syndicate, will come to the Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 2-6 July 2024. Bringing three generations together, star of stage and screen Gaynor Faye and her son, Oliver Anthony, are to join the cast of the world premiere UK stage tour of The Syndicate, written by Gaynor's mum, the legendary, Kay Mellor.

The Syndicate tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing's for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

Gaynor Faye said: “I'm thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage. The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it's fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too. I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast. It is extremely special to be a part of this new theatrical version of The Syndicate and one which my mum was really excited to stage. Having acted in the last series on TV, when she asked me to assist her on directing the show – I jumped at it. Now, it has become my first solo directing role and whilst I am so sad not to be doing it with her, I am also very proud and excited to bring mum's vision to the fore. Josh Andrews is a fantastic producer who I've worked with on several shows and with a fabulous creative team and, of course, an incredible script – we're going to reach for the stars and make mum's wish come true - bringing another Kay Mellor classic to theatres across the country.”

Oliver Anthony said: “Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie, in development workshops of the play, I'm chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother's final play. This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud.“

Gaynor is one of the nation's best loved actresses and her many acting credits include roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, series four of the BBC's The Syndicate and numerous stage tours including Calendar Girls and Band of Gold.

Oliver Anthony makes his stage acting debut in the role of Jamie. His TV acting credits include the award winning My Left Nut, Fat Friends and series four of the BBC's The Syndicate.

As previously announced, the star cast also features Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent. Samantha, known to millions as Bernice Blackstock in the hugely popular long running soap Emmerdale – plays the role of Denise. Samantha recently exited the soap after 14 years, with her character going on the run to avoid her debt. She will be joined by Brooke Vincent as Amy. Brooke is best known to TV viewers as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, a role that she played from 2004-2019, and has recently been hosting the Drivetime show for Hits Radio.

The Syndicate cast is completed by Rosa Coduri-Fulford, Jade Golding, William Ilkley, Jerome Ngonadi, Benedict Shaw and Connor James-Ryan.

As the final play created by legendary writer Kay Mellor, The Syndicate follows in the footsteps of her hugely successful TV to stage adaptions of Fat Friends – The Musical and Band of Gold, which were also collaborations between Kay's company Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions. The Syndicate is also produced by Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions in association with JAS Theatricals.

