Sasha Ellen Brings MY MILF-SHAKE BRINGS ALL THE BOYS TO THE YARD to the Edinburgh Fringe

After an acclaimed show at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, Bafta Rocliffe nominee and Leicester Comedy Best Show nominee, Sasha Ellen returns with My MILF-shake Brings All the Boys to the Yard, running 1-25th August's (not 12th) at Cabaret Voltaire, tickets can be booked here.

Sasha doesn't need a child to be a MILF - in fact, a child would probably get in the way of being one. While ageing gracefully into childfree MILFdom, Sasha is at such a weird place in her life even the algorithm doesn't know what to sell her: would madam like a sex enhancement drug with her feeling of existential dread, or would she prefer a nursing bra? Sasha reflects on all the things that hit you like a ton of brinks in your thirties: mortality, morbidity, virility. No one warned her that doctors were going to start telling her what to do to live longer or how much she would have in common with those slutty, slutty turtles and their ability to store sperm for a surprisingly long time.

As Sasha ages out of her Friends years and into her Sex and the City years, she is nowhere near done disappointing her family with her life choices or making wildly premature relationship decisions. Who knew that your average landlord is actually a modern-day Cupid? While trying to explain all of the above to a mental health worker, Sasha realises putting on a happy face may not be the answer.

Sasha Ellen's first Edinburgh Fringe show, a romantic comedy called Signal Failure, transferred to the SoHo Playhouse in New York and her first solo stand-up show, Accidents Happen to Sasha Ellen, transferred to the Soho Theatre in London. Her 2022 Edinburgh Fringe show, Creeps and Geeks, was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Her last stand-up show, When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade, received multiple 4-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 and was released by Next Up in April this year.

Sasha has co-written a sitcom that was shortlisted for BAFTA's Rocliffe Competition (TV Comedy) and has written material for BBC Radio 4 Extra. Her jokes have also appeared in the Best Jokes of the Fringe collections of The Times and The Telegraph, and she has appeared on Times Radio and BBC Radio Scotland.

Sasha's other live work includes comedy game show Character Building Experience. Created and hosted by Sasha, the show is a unique D&D-style mini-adventure with improvised music, songs and questionable choices.

