Review: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Where Do We Go From Here was an event that took place as part of the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Three passionate writers (Jeffrey Boakye, Stewart Lansley & Jack Monroe) took to the stage to express their views on the current state of inequality in Britain. The event is also available to be streamed on-demand afterwards and is available on a 'pay what you can' basis. The event featured captioning throughout.

Chaired by Heather Parry, each speaker had the chance to talk ahead of a group discussion and followed by audience questions. Stewart Lansley opened up with a slideshow demonstrating wealth inequality in the UK.

It's an interesting event as they examine how the media and government are trying to demonise those on benefits and push an anti-poverty agenda.

It may not have been the most uplifting hour- each speaker is clearly exhausted from having the same argument over the last decade but there are light moments as all panellists are engaging. Monroe describes spending most of their career being "jaded, cynical and furious" but there is still hope for change as there is still human kindness.

