Review: WAR HORSE, Theatre Royal

Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse is a National Theatre production in association with Handspring Puppet Company and directed by Tom Morris with revival director Katie Henry.

Arthur Narracott (Gareth Radcliffe) deeply resents his brother so when he tries to buy a young foal for his son, Arthur is determined to outbid him and take the horse himself. He pays a record-breaking 39 guineas for the foal- money meant to pay the mortgage. Arthur's family are devastated by this but his son Albert (Tom Sturgess) is entrusted with looking after the animal until it can be sold for the same value as an adult.

The bond between Albert and his horse Joey is strong and he is devastated when, as World War One breaks out, his father sells his beloved animal to the cavalry. He swears he'll never forgive Arthur for what he has done and enlists with the view that he'll track Joey down in France.

The work done by Handspring Puppet Company is simply astonishing. Joey and the other leading horse Topthorn are so realistic and it is down to the way they are operated and move across the stage. At this performance, adult Joey was operated by Tom Quinn, Lewis McBean and Michael Larcombe with Rianna Ash, Chris Milford and Tommy Goodridge working with Topthorn and Eloise Beaumont-Wood, Diany Samba-Bandza

and Jordan Paris puppeteering Joey as a foal.

War Horse is a deeply emotive production that is often hailed as one of the greatest page-to-stage adaptations. It's a devastating story with a lot of loss, but it is so beautifully portrayed with the puppets, incredible storytelling, and gentle folk music.

War Horse first came to the stage in 2007 and it still as feels fresh and exciting today.

