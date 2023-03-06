Review: THE WORM WHO TURNED, Oran Mor

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 06, 2023  
The Worm Who Turned is a new musical comedy written by Kim Millar with music and lyrics by Andy McGregor and directed by April Chamberlain.

Ford (George Drennan) and Jane (Helen Logan) are having a sordid affair on the allotments. Jane is friends with Ford's wife (Clare Waugh) but that doesn't stand in the way of their evening romps in the shed. They've concocted a plan to scam the other allotment owners out of their individual plots which are worth a lot more than they realise, sell the land to property developers and start a new life abroad.

The Worm Who Turned is a mini-musical full of deception and twists. It's funny, dark (the show blurb does state that we're in for 'marrows, murder and mayhem'!) and delightfully chaotic. I don't want to give too much away about the plot but it is entirely unpredictable.

The three-strong cast give terrific performances and the songs are fun and catchy. Millar's writing is excellent and witty throughout. The Worm Who Turned is joyous start to the theatre-going week!




Eric (David Hayman) is a Belfast Loyalist, still very much stuck in the past. Completely convinced, despite his family's protestations, that his five week old granddaughter is in fact the Sinn Fein leader, Gerry Adams, Eric believes his Protestant cultural heritage is under siege. What can he do? He must act!
Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the People's Princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.
First look photos! This swashbuckling new production from the National Theatre of Scotland, adapted by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy, co-directed by Isobel McArthur and Gareth Nicholls, premieres at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock in March 2023 before touring to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth, Newcastle and Brighton.   
It's a love story. It's a love letter to friends. A love song to your best mates. It's about being yourself when everyone around you wants you to be something different. It's about trying to be yourself when the country's in lockdown. And it's about picking up the pieces and remembering who you really are, on the other side.

