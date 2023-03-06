Review: THE WORM WHO TURNED, Oran Mor

The Worm Who Turned is a new musical comedy written by Kim Millar with music and lyrics by Andy McGregor and directed by April Chamberlain.

Ford (George Drennan) and Jane (Helen Logan) are having a sordid affair on the allotments. Jane is friends with Ford's wife (Clare Waugh) but that doesn't stand in the way of their evening romps in the shed. They've concocted a plan to scam the other allotment owners out of their individual plots which are worth a lot more than they realise, sell the land to property developers and start a new life abroad.

The Worm Who Turned is a mini-musical full of deception and twists. It's funny, dark (the show blurb does state that we're in for 'marrows, murder and mayhem'!) and delightfully chaotic. I don't want to give too much away about the plot but it is entirely unpredictable.

The three-strong cast give terrific performances and the songs are fun and catchy. Millar's writing is excellent and witty throughout. The Worm Who Turned is joyous start to the theatre-going week!