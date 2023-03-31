Review: THE SPARK, Oran Mor

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Spark is part of the Play, A Pie and A Pint spring season

Mar. 31, 2023  
The Spark is a play written by Kathy McKean that is part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint programme and is co-presented by the Traverse Theatre. Directed by Gordon Barr, The Spark stars Nicole Cooper as Robin, Johnny Panchaud as James and Beth Marshall as Maggie.

Robin is a prominent government minister who is experiencing some unusual feelings. Her GP Maggie, helpfully tells her that it is most likely to be symptoms of peri-menopause. However, these symptoms aren't listed on the NHS website. What Robin is experiencing appears to be telekinetic powers that have built from decades of suppressed rage.

Nicole Cooper is exceptional as Robin who is an accomplished woman in her field but is patronised and talked down to by her younger speech writer James. He polices her tone and her manner despite her having far more experience than him. She bites her tongue rather than tell him what she's thinking but her mind takes over in the form of shattering mirrors and boiling the fish in the office tank.

The Spark has a brilliant premise with an excellent cast that makes for a gripping piece of short theatre.




