Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical opens in Glasgow this week

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow
World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 2 World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre Photo 3 Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre
Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh F Photo 4 Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The King and I is a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical which is widely regarded as one of the all-time classics. English schoolteacher Anna has taken up a position teaching the many children of the King of Siam. Having lived and worked in the East for many years, it is not the culture that comes as a shock to her, but the personality of the stubborn King.

It is difficult to imagine anyone more perfect for the role of Anna than Annalene Beechey. She embodies the headstrong nature of the teacher but brings a warmth and softness that show why the children grow so fond of her. The King (Darren Lee) has deeply misogynistic views but despite his stubbornness, he seeks counsel from Anna. Lee brings a wonderful charm to the King and delivers some of the best comic moments of the show.

This production, originally staged at the Lincoln Centre before a West End run at the London Palladium, is simply sublime. Catherine Zuber's costume design is breathtaking and Michael Yeargan's set design will have you captivated throughout. At almost three hours, it's one of the longer musicals but the time flies by.

The songs are classic with the likes of "Whistle A Happy Tune", "Getting To Know You" and of course, "Shall We Dance". Every single performance in this show is flawless.

This is the second UK tour for this glorious production and it is a faultless example of keeping a classic fresh and modern- I can't recommend it highly enough.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month

Brief Encounter, NoÃ«l Coward's tale of forbidden passion and middle-class restraint is set to enchant theatre audiences this summer, when Pitlochry Festival Theatre stages the first in-house staging in Scotland of Emma Rice's acclaimed stage adaptation of one of the most iconic love stories ever told.

Review: FISHERMANS FRIENDS, Kings Theatre, Glasgow Photo
Review: FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs theyâ€™d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. They are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame.

Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre Photo
Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre

Initially published as a performance poetry collection, Love The Sinner will be transformed, in a collaboration between Imogen Stirling and Vanishing Point, into a pulsating full-scale theatre show: a fusion of performance poetry, visual theatre and electronic music.

Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023 Photo
Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023

Lady Dealer, a blistering new solo show, sees the return of award-winning writer Martha Watson Allpress, whose acclaimed debut play Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her) sold out its run at the 2021 Edinburgh Fringe.


From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Shortlists for 2023 Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland AnnouncedShortlists for 2023 Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland Announced
Review: FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron TheatreReview: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jay Lafferty: Bahookie (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Downie: Hour of Scotland
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You