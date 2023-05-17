Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow

The King and I is a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical which is widely regarded as one of the all-time classics. English schoolteacher Anna has taken up a position teaching the many children of the King of Siam. Having lived and worked in the East for many years, it is not the culture that comes as a shock to her, but the personality of the stubborn King.

It is difficult to imagine anyone more perfect for the role of Anna than Annalene Beechey. She embodies the headstrong nature of the teacher but brings a warmth and softness that show why the children grow so fond of her. The King (Darren Lee) has deeply misogynistic views but despite his stubbornness, he seeks counsel from Anna. Lee brings a wonderful charm to the King and delivers some of the best comic moments of the show.

This production, originally staged at the Lincoln Centre before a West End run at the London Palladium, is simply sublime. Catherine Zuber's costume design is breathtaking and Michael Yeargan's set design will have you captivated throughout. At almost three hours, it's one of the longer musicals but the time flies by.

The songs are classic with the likes of "Whistle A Happy Tune", "Getting To Know You" and of course, "Shall We Dance". Every single performance in this show is flawless.

This is the second UK tour for this glorious production and it is a faultless example of keeping a classic fresh and modern- I can't recommend it highly enough.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy