Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Bard in the Botanics

The second half of Glasgow's Bard in the Botanics season has kicked off with Oscar Wilde's 1895 play The Importance of Being Earnest. Staged in the beautiful botanic gardens, this production is very much weather dependent as the audience are exposed to the elements and you can bring your own seating or rent a stool upon arrival.

This play is harder to write about than expected due to the multiple identities of characters! Algernon Moncrieff (James Boal) awaits the arrival of his best friend Earnest (Stephen Arden) from the country. Upon discovering an inscribed item in his possession, he confronts his friend that his name is not actually Earnest. 'Earnest' confesses that he goes by the name Jack in the country and Earnest in the city. He has arrived to propose to Algernon's cousin Gwendolen Fairfax who upon accepting the proposal proclaims how important it is to her that her betrothed has such a regal-sounding name.

Hijinx ensues as both Algerneron and Jack go to the country and Algernon falls for Jack's cousin Cecily but makes the mistake of telling her his name is Earnest. Both men frantically try to get christened by the vicar to change their names in order to live up to the expectations of their potential fiancees. It's extremely well-written and captivates the audience throughout. The setting for the play is beautiful (if a little chilly!) and the staging is wonderful.

Photo credit: Tom Duncan