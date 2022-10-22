Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: SISTER RADIO, Tron Theatre

Oct. 22, 2022  
Sister Radio is a new play written and directed by Sara Shaarawi. Two sisters, Fatemeh (Lanna Joffrey) and Shirin (Nalan Burgess) share a flat in Edinburgh and reminisce about their childhood in Tehran.

The sisters don't have a huge amount in common and they differ in their views of familial responsibility. When the Coronavirus pandemic hits and they are locked down in the flat together, their relationship is put under the microscope. Sister Radio takes place over decades but it isn't always clear when some parts are set and the timeline can be a little clunky at times.

For the most part, Sister Radio is gentle storytelling while the pair move around the flat making tea. There's a beauty in the monotony and everyday routine. The narrative suddenly becomes completely unpredictable and the audience gasps serve as a reminder of the power of experiencing live theatre. Joffrey as the older sister gives an intense performance and brings a lot of emotion to the role.

Sister Radio is a bit of a slow burn but makes for a twisty examination of sisterly bonds.

Photo credit: Fraser Band





