Review: SHE LOVES ME, New Athenaeum Theatre

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's musical theatre students showed off their talent in 1930s musical She Loves Me last week. Set in a Budapest perfumery, the piece follows feuding coworkers Georg (Nathan Muwowo) and Amelia (Ailsa Graham) who are unknowingly anonymous penpals, falling in love through their letters. As their romantic correspondence and work conflicts intersect, secrets are revealed catalysing a heartfelt ending. It's giving a slightly adapted You Got Mail.

Muwowo and Graham were delightful as the play's leads, exhibiting strong chemistry and completely holding their own. Both showcased animated facial expressions and strong physical comedy adding to the hilarious vibrancy of the piece.

They were complimented by Jorjey Scott-Learmouth as parfumerie worker Ilona Ritter, who was one of the most natural comedy actresses I've ever seen. Hudson Harden Scheel was appropriately slimy as the villainous womaniser Steven Kodaly, while Jack Howells-Davies was completely convincing as business tycoon Mr. Maraczek.

Alex Doige-Green's set and costumes strongly encapsulated 1930s Hungary, sporting a large rotating perfume-bottle structure representing both the exterior and interior of Maraczek's parfumerie. Whilst the interior was glitz and glam, the exterior depicted a broken sign and sleeping homeless man - a strong insight into the contrast between the luxurious parfumerie and the outside world.

Unfortunately the piece was slightly let down by its script. Whilst it did have funny moments, the plot felt inherently predictable. It was a will-they-won't-they romantic comedy with an obvious slow trajectory. The piece was also dominated by the main parfumerie employees - though the actors were all excellent, it would have been lovely to see more opportunities for the talented students in smaller roles to showcase their performance skills.

I'd still recommend the musical for strong design and performances.

She Loves Me was at New Athenaeum Theatre

Photo Credit: Tim Morozzo/RCS

