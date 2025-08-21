Review: ROLLERS FOREVER, Glasgow Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rollers Forever is a new musical written by Danny McCahon and featuring the songs of the Bay City Rollers. Susan (Chiara Sparkes) and Jenny (Dani Heron) are friends who are united by their love of their favourite boy band.

Still friends as adults, Jenny and Susan meet up for a night out and reminisce about their love of the band. Flash back to the girls as teenagers and obsessing about their idols.

There’s a fine line between cheesy and cringe, and unfortunately, Rollers falls into the latter category. The script is appalling, and the plot is nonexistent. The cast is compiled of a lot of established Scottish talent, which makes this even harder to watch. They’re given nothing to work with, and the two-hour run time (with interval) still feels like a slog.

There’s a real buzz in the audience, which speaks to the power of Rollermania all these years on. To be fair, most people seem happy just to hear the songs. Bizarrely, though, the same few songs are repeated several times throughout the show. You can’t fault the vocals in any way, and this is one of the strengths of the show.

With a big staging and such a stellar Scottish cast, Rollers Forever feels like a wasted opportunity.

Photo credit: Wattie Cheung

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...