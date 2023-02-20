Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Now in its ninth year, Movies to Musicals has moved to Glasgow's Theatre Royal for their annual production. Movies to Musicals is an evening of songs from stage and film performed by local talented children and a series of guests from the West End.

Singers Louise Dearman, Alistair Brammer and Laura Pick are wonderful choices for the evening. Particular highlights include Louise Dearman's "Send In The Clowns" and "She Used To Be Mine". Alistair Brammer treats us to "Why God Why" from Miss Saigon and Laura Pick brings Act One to a fantastic close with "Defying Gravity".

While it is commendable that the setlist covers a variety of musicals that are less well known in the UK such as The Prom and Something Rotten, there are some fairly questionable decisions. The lack of diversity on stage from a children's cast of thirty-seven makes a medley from Hamilton really quite uncomfortable. There's also a choice to have a member of the ensemble use a wheelchair solely for "Dancing Through Life" from Wicked. With a wealth of songs and shows to choose from it is disappointing to see ones picked where they can't provide adequate representation.

The performers are extremely talented and the choreography and costumes are spot-on. Everything about this production is big and flashy and it is clearly a joy to the producer to showcase the talent of these sure-to-be superstars.