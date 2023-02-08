Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: MOONSET, Tron Theatre

Feb. 08, 2023  
Roxy (Layla Kirk) is a fifteen-year-old girl who is at a turbulent time in her life. Overnight, her life changes from being worried about sitting her NAT 5s to worrying about her only parent having cancer. It's a loss of control for Roxy which is something she isn't used to.

Roxy's best friend Bushra (Cindy Awor) has struggles of her own as she questions her sexuality and how that relates to her culture and background. The two have become slightly distant lately but after a fight breaks out in the playground it brings the girls together with Gina (Leah Byrne) and Joanne (Hannah Visocchi). The four form a bond as they realise they have a kinship and start to explore their connection to women throughout history.

While researching a project for history class the girls learn more about the witch trials in Paisley and they can relate to how many similarities there are with today's culture. Each of the girls have their own issues and secrets that they don't feel equipped to handle but together things become a little easier to deal with. As a group, they feel more powerful and start to experiment with witchcraft, trying to take back some control in a time where they feel fairly powerless. The text by Maryam Hamidi is something I could dissect for days because the symbolism is so strong throughout. There's a reason why tv programmes about teenage witches have captivated audiences for decades.

Jen McGinley's stage design is excellent and the scenes where the girls are spellcasting in the woods are particularly powerful.

The writing is rich and witty throughout. The experience of teenagers today is well reflected without trying too hard to be 'hip'. Moonset is a reminder for teenagers to lean into their power and stop listening to those who tell them to suppress their feelings.

February 8, 2023

