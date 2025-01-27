Review: MARY POPPINS, Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the 1964 film and the series of books by P L Travers, Mary Poppins first debuted as a stage musical in 2004.

George Banks (Michael D Xavier) is a busy man who delegates household chores to his staff and the care of his children to a nanny. After yet another nanny storms out as she can't take it anymore, he wants some input into who his wife Winifred (Lucie-Mae Sumner) hires for the role. The children Jane and Michael have their own ideas and write a very sweet and sincere list of the traits they would like their nanny to have. George dismisses this but then enters the magical Mary Poppins (Stefanie Jones) who meets all the children's requirements.

Nothing is done by halves in this production and it is full of little tricks and illusions by Paul Kieve and Jim Steinmeyer but these are best left as a surprise, I won't spoil the fun! Bob Crowley's set design is magnificent and the Banks' home at 17 Cherry Tree Lane is essentially a character in the show. The movement of the scenery and Luke Halls' projections make this a visual feast from start to finish.

Stefanie Jones is practically perfect as Mary Poppins. She manages to make the role her own but pays tribute to the mannerisms of Julie Andrews. Her voice is beautiful and she makes those high notes seem effortless.

Because this is a mix of the books and the film with additional songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe it might not quite be the exact version of Mary Poppins that you know but it works really well. A standout highlight from the show is "Step In Time" with choreography from Matthew Bourne.

While the show is an over-the-top spectacle, there's a big heart behind it as George Banks learns what truly matters in life. The upbeat songs are fantastic but its "Lets Go Fly A Kite" and "Feed The Birds" that really tug on the heart strings.

Mary Poppins is the perfect blend of a phenomenally talented cast, stunning scenery, recognisable songs and just that little bit of magic.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

