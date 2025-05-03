Review: JELLYFISH, Bedlam Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The old expression may be “the elephant in the room,” but if Filfbag Theatre has anything to say about it, it should be changed to “the jellyfish in the room.” After all, an elephant may be bigger, but a jellyfish is arguably more out of place.

In this latest absurdist comedy from writer William Osbon and director Tilda Seddon, we follow the lives of Smiff (Osbon) and Willow (Raphaella Hawkins), the perfect man and wife that you’d expect to see at the forefront of the ideal, nuclear family. Their lives are immaculate; daily chores, a full calendar, and a happy home. Or so it seems. When the titular anthropomorphic, and surprisingly stylish, Jellyfish arrives at their door, it becomes clear that things are not quite what they seem.

Osbon and Hawkins quickly win us over in the opening ten minutes with their wonderful performances as the excessively happy couple - both performers playing their characters with wide smiles and a chipper diction. Smiff and Willow have their cute little quirks and shared in-jokes, but the cracks begin to emerge pretty quickly with Smiff’s reluctance for Willow to leave the house. With the arrival of Anya McChristie as the Jellyfish, however, the cracks in their relationship become gaping, wide holes.

With Smiff becoming quickly accustomed to the Jellyfish and Willow wanting rid of it, the two play tug-of-war over the Jellyfish for a slew of their own selfish needs, the results of which are both hilarious and chaotic, for better or for worse.

The chemistry between the three performers is simply irresistible, with Osbon, Hawkins and McChristie each creating unique, distinct characters through some terrific original performances. Osbon, in particular, is a master of physical comedy, and his timing is something to be admired. With a stage presence akin to a young Bo Burnham, it is a delight whenever the writer/actor is on stage.

Admittedly, as the repressed housewife, Raphaella Hawkins feels as though she is at a bit of a disadvantage. Written as the straight man and resistant to the fun that the Jellyfish can bring, Willow is the character who is constantly trying to put a stop to the antics going on, bringing the energy of the play down with her. The ripples of this can be felt throughout the rest of the play, with fast-paced, energetic sequences of ridiculous jellyfish high jinks suddenly shifting into long stretches of slow-paced inspections of domestic repression. This constant fluctuation of the show’s energy only works against itself, tiring the audience out and making the play feel longer as a result.

So, as the character that brings about these sudden shifts in energy, Willow suffers. Rather than being the character that we empathise with most, the opposite is achieved instead. Thankfully, Hawkins is a fine performer who elevates the material, delivering powerful monologues which bring us closer to the very heart of the play. A lesser performer would have crumbled.

Though the meaning of the Jellyfish and of the play itself is rather ambiguous, there is a real sense that Osbon is touching on something of major importance. Things do get a little muddled come the closing stretches of the show, which can make things feel more confusing than “open for interpretation”, but it works all the same. Though it may be through the lens of silly gags, eccentric jokes and a gibberish-talking Jellyfish-person, Jellyfish touches on the human condition in such a way that it touches the audience deeply, whether they can recognise why or not.

Though it is far from perfect, Jellyfish is a show that is hard to resist. With brilliant performances from all three cast members and a script that provides laughs from start to finish, one can’t help but wish for Smiff, Willow, Jellyfish, and by extension, the play as a whole, to succeed. As it stands, Jellyfish is too weighed down by pacing issues and a disconcerting climax, but who's to say what the future may hold for this silly little play about a Jellyfish?

Jellyfish will be at Bedlam Theatre until May 4th.





