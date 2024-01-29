Review: THE FAGGOTS AND THEIR FRIENDS BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Reclaim, Inform, Embrace.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 3 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Review: THE FAGGOTS AND THEIR FRIENDS BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Review: THE FAGGOTS AND THEIR FRIENDS BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Reclaim, Inform, Embrace.

The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions has relocated to the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall for its London premiere, having run at Manchester International Festival. The performance is billed as a ‘music theatre piece rewriting the history of the world through a joyful and utopian queer lens’ and is based on the 1977 cult fantasy novel on sexual liberation and radical revolutionary aphorisms by Larry Mitchell, illustrated by Ned Asta.

We enter to a joyful atmosphere, with the audience anticipating the best kind of drama, whilst taking in an enormous stage containing fifteen performers. The set is stark and the space looms, but this starkness is the first indicator of what is to come, as we enter a world of contrasts. The direction and text led by Ted Huffman, is a direct tribute to the work of Mitchell and is reminiscent of Brechtian style, where the importance of critical and objective states of understanding are sought to shock the audience into ensuring themes and messaging are the absolutely key.

Photograph by <a target=Tristram Kenton" height="405" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2288524/Kit%20Green%2C%20Themba%20Mvula%2C%20Collin%20Shay_The%20Faggots%20and%20Their%20Friends%20Between%20Revolutions%20at%20MIF23%20photo%20by%20Tristram%20Kenton.jpg" width="600" />
Photo Credit: by Tristram Kenton

The work is episodic, distinguished by the ring of a gold bell, to deliberately create disjointed yet enthralling as the ethic is undeniably inclusive, boasting a multitalented cast of artists with melodic aptitude, boasting opera singers, elite musicians and even physical theatre acrobatic tumblers.

The Mitchell prose is interwoven with opera and varied instruments creating gravitas of the queer experience. This powerful inspection of the original work creates a historical look at the struggle and imparting a sense of immutability and defiance. Discomfort, non-conformity and a challenge to the ‘airless tall buildings’ filled with paper is relished and celebrated. The disruption descends and travels, arriving at a sing-a-long audience song where the house lights are up for full impact. We are treated to sensual dancing, paper fights, a running bleep test (90’s era secondary school goers will recognise the exhaustion!) drum beats,duck, duck goose and 10 violins in unison.

The cast is energetic, devoted to the vision and thoroughly on a group mission to destroy the patriarchy. Kerry Bursey, Jacob Garside, Kit Green, Conor Gricmanis, Deepa Johnny, Mariamielle Lamagat, Eric Lamb, Themba Mvula, Yshani Perinpanayagam, Meriel Price, Collin Shay, Dan Shelvey, Joy Smith, Sally Swanson and Yandass deserve their names in lights, for the sheer commitment.

Photograph by Renato Mangolin
Photo Credit: Renato Mangolin

A standout song ‘In the corner of the city is a house’ is gentle, nostalgic and a welcome moment to reflect on how beautiful the LGBTQI+ community are. The performance is a true gaze at otherness and the power of allies.

The message is heard loud and clear to reclaim negative vocabulary, revolt against the bland, inform to become powerful and embrace uniting with allies.

The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions, ran at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from 25-28 January 2024



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right. Her work background is in performance event m... (read more about this author)

Review: THE FAGGOTS AND THEIR FRIENDS BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS, Queen Elizabeth HallReview: THE FAGGOTS AND THEIR FRIENDS BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS, Queen Elizabeth Hall
Review: CAN BEARS SKI?, The Arts DepotReview: CAN BEARS SKI?, The Arts Depot
Review: BLUEY'S BIG PLAY, Southbank CentreReview: BLUEY'S BIG PLAY, Southbank Centre
Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons LaneReview: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING

Recommended For You