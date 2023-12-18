Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane

A terrifically fab and festive trip, trap, trip to the theatre!

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane

Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane Childhood favourite The Three Billy Goats Gruff has been skilfully adapted by writer and director Kaveh Rahnama. The story is brought up to date with gusto and physical experimentation. Rahnama known for his dynamic work in acrobatics and circus has brought playfulness, joy and energy to the festive performance.

Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane
Photo Credit: Jacksons Lane

The Troll is masterfully played by Peyvand Sadeghian, updating the narrative by questioning managerial nonsensical rules to keep the goats away at all costs. The Troll innately feels that following orders blindly is never acceptable, as the instructions feel pointless and unfair. As the action progresses The Troll plucks up the courage to stand up to authority and do what is right. The play’s themes of resilience, growth and confidence are refreshing and preferable to the theme of greed in the classic tale.

Co-Creator and designer Alison Alexander’s fantastic puppetry creation of the large-scale troll face cleverly distinguishes between the Troll’s job role and the character. The giant puppet is both comical and moves smartly, enhancing the interactions between the Troll and the goats. Further, Alexander’s ethically sourced giant wooden cable reels, affectionately known as ‘bobbins’ from Riverside Timber Recycling Project in Ongar, create a mini German Wheel extravaganza across the stage. The bobbins thrill the audience with the goats engaging in twists and tricks. The set is visually serene, with a fairy-tale feel, complementing the levels of the circus-based space. The set is supported by waterfall teardrop styled lighting, beautifully designed by Kevin Millband.

The three goat performers do wonders in connecting to the audience, with slap-stick humour and hilarious bleating as they hungrily search for grass in the winter. The talented trio are absolute super stars, superbly led by juggling expert Dani Rejano, who thrills with multicoloured LED clubs in a stunning spectacle of skill and stamina.

Small Goat performer Nat Whittingham is wondrous, presenting acrobatic dance in the form of b-boy style flips, hand springs, cartwheels, back bends and walkovers. Whittingham’s acro-dance is truly magical, with gasps and excitement from the audience throughout the performance.

Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane
Photo Credit: Jacksons Lane

Medium Goat and Aerial Performer Rebecca Solomon completed the trio of individual performances by using a long yellow rope to wrap, twist, pose, contort and achieve drop stunts. The Corde Lisse performer mesmerised with the perfect balance of strength and control.

A nod to the style of lindy bop enhanced the joy of the goats dancing, which contributed to the pace and the energy of the piece. My 8 year old loved the show and it held our attention throughout. A terrifically fabulous and festive trip, trap, trip to the theatre!

The Three Billy Goats Gruff is at Jacksons Lane until 7 January 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL Photo
Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

The Royal Albert Hall may be one of the most impressive places to witness a Christmas carol concert; with over 150 years of history, impeccable acoustics and a flawless lineup of singers and musicians on their best form.

2
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Lond Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London

Watch the Year 7 Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London come together to discuss how the first few months in the production have been, and share their experience of stepping into the shoes of the characters we know and love below!

3
Londons Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M Photo
London's Royal Albert Hall is Selling a 12-Seat Box for £3M

According to the Guardian, the Royal Albert Hall is currently selling a 12-seat box at the theatre for £3M. The purchase, which also requires £13,795 a year towards the venue’s upkeep, will allow its new owners to attend concerts and events at the London venue for the next 843 years.

4
Review: OH NO IT ISNT!, Jack Studio Theatre Photo
Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre

Luke Adamson's backstage tale proves both a celebration of the joy of seasonal theatre and a condemnation of the loneliness it can bring

From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right. Her work background is in performance event m... Christiana Rose">(read more about this author)

Review: 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS, Park TheatreReview: 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS, Park Theatre
Review: A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK, Theatre503Review: A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK, Theatre503
Review: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock TheatreReview: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock Theatre
Review: FLIP!, Soho TheatreReview: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You