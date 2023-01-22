Review: Gàidhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow Cathedral

Gàidhlig Ghlaschu is a promenade performance piece taking part around Glasgow Cathedral that tells the story of Gaelic Glasgow. The performance is around 80% in Gaelic and it is largely a standing event.

Staged as part of the Celtic Connections programme, the evening begins with a hot drink in St Mungo's Religious museum before the children's choir lead you towards the beautiful Cathedral- the oldest building in Glasgow.

It's a short performance, running at just over an hour and features eleven songs that tell the story of Glasgow from the early 1100s to present day. A short acoustic performance takes place under lamplight outside the building with the Necropolis as the striking backdrop.

Once inside the Cathedral, Màiri Nic 'Illmoire and Daibhidh Walker lead us through a history of the origins of the city and its connections to the Gaelic language. Some of this is in English and some in Gaelic. The setting of the Cathedral is incredible but the sound for the dialogue isn't overly clear. The acoustics are perfect for the songs that take place which is the real highlight of the evening. The other issue with the layout of the venue is that the performers are on floor level along with the audience which makes it difficult to see.

The narrative touches on Glasgow's connection to the shipbuilding industry, support for refugees, fair wages for workers and equality for all.

For the final part of the performance, we are led to pews to sit and enjoy the last few songs. The sound is truly unbeatable and makes this a very special and atmospheric evening. Gàidhlig Ghlaschu is a very unique experience that is only let down by some sound issues and visibility of the performers at some points but it is worth noting this was a one-off show and this is potentially something that could be worked on if it was staged again.