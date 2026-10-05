Review: FUTURE ACTS, National Theatre of Scotland
NTS mark 20 years of groundbreaking theatre
Future Acts is a new hybrid project from the National Theatre of Scotland who have joined forces with BBC Scotland to make a series of six short films. These films showcase work by Scottish theatre-makers, actors, filmmakers, writers and artists. The films were screened in select cinemas in October 2026 and will be launched on online/digital platforms in January 2027.
The films explore themes such as the rise of technology, climate change and loneliness. They range from the slightly more surreal like James Ley’s Bed To The Future where a couple travel in time to see what their life will be like ten years from now to Uma Nada-Rajah’s unsettling short Optimum about matchmaking. Technology pairs people with their ideal partner, even if they don’t seem likely on paper.
A real highlight of the film series is Kieran Hurley’s poetic piece Smoke with performance by Nicolette McCormack and narration by the incomparable Shirley Manson. It’s a visual treat and beautifully written.
Future Acts is reminiscent of Scenes For Survival, the National Theatre of Scotland’s output during the COVID-19 lockdown as the brief for each short film has a tight brief.
Future Acts is an excellent snippet of some of the talent we have working in Scottish Theatre.
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