Review: DRACULA: MINA'S RECKONING, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Dracula: Mina's Reckoning is a new production presented by the National Theatre of Scotland, written by Morna Pearson and directed by Sally Cookson.

Set in 1897 in a women's asylum in Aberdeen, the inhabitants of the facility are intrigued when Mina arrives. Disorientated and lethargic, the other women cover for her to avoid her being force-fed by doctors. When she is used to her new surroundings, she begins to read her diaries to the others as an explanation for why she is there.

With an all-female and non-binary cast, Dracula: Mina's Reckoning takes us back to when a close friend of Mina's began his journey to Transylvania. Mina helps Jonathan (Catriona Faint) plan his journey and is excited to hear of the places he travels to.

When Jonathan arrives to meet with the Count (Liz Kettle) he realises quickly that something is off. Kettle gives us the most sassy and stylish Dracula that you can't help but be lured in.

As you would expect from NTS, the staging is utterly glorious. Aideen Malone's lighting design creates the perfect atmosphere for this gothic tale. Dracula: Mina's Reckoning is delightfully spooky but there's only one real jump-scare moment if you're of a nervous disposition like myself. Tense though this play is, there's a lot of humour in it and some excellent lines about women and their "lunar unreasonableness".

With fantastic performances and storytelling, this visually stunning production is a real eerie treat.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic