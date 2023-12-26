Review: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, Bathgate

This year's pantomime at the Regal Theatre in Bathgate is Cinderella, written by Sam Fraser and Reece Mcinroy. The Regal Theatre is a mid-size theatre at 230 seats but this production manages to be intimate enough to get everyone involved. The script is where it really excels, there's so much for the adults to enjoy that will (hopefully) go over the children's heads.

Ivana (Reece McInroy) and Anita (Sam Fraser) Jobé are the Ugly Sisters as well as the writing team behind this production. They're horrible to their stepsister Cinderella (Amy Brennan-Clark) and keep her locked up at home doing nothing but housework for them. Their comedic timing is fantastic and the pair clearly have a brilliant rapport with each other.

Buttons is played by Bronagh Docherty who manages to squeeze charm out of a typically irritating character. Still a bit of a dafty, Buttons is of course deeply in love with their best pal Cinderella, but in this twisty production- is it time for Buttons to finally get the girl? Docherty certainly has you hoping so!

It's a community effort with a reasonably big kid cast. The little ones are all excellent but at this particular performance it was the dour-faced tween playing Steve. Who's Steve? Nobody knows, especially not Steve.

With chart-topping hits, audience involvement and a terrific cast this is a brilliant pantomime that manages to be progressive and inclusive while retaining all the elements of classic panto.