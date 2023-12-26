Review: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, Bathgate

Cinderella runs until 29 December 2023

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 1 Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Beacon Arts Centre Photo 3 Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Beacon Arts Centre
Interview: 'It Was the Easiest “Yes!” I've Ever Said!': Shay Barclay And Felix Hagan o Photo 4 Interview: Shay Barclay And Felix Hagan on BBC's BAD EDUCATION: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Review: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, Bathgate

Review: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, Bathgate

This year's pantomime at the Regal Theatre in Bathgate is Cinderella, written by Sam Fraser and Reece Mcinroy. The Regal Theatre is a mid-size theatre at 230 seats but this production manages to be intimate enough to get everyone involved. The script is where it really excels, there's so much for the adults to enjoy that will (hopefully) go over the children's heads.

Ivana (Reece McInroy) and Anita (Sam Fraser) Jobé are the Ugly Sisters as well as the writing team behind this production. They're horrible to their stepsister Cinderella (Amy Brennan-Clark) and keep her locked up at home doing nothing but housework for them. Their comedic timing is fantastic and the pair clearly have a brilliant rapport with each other. 

Buttons is played by Bronagh Docherty who manages to squeeze charm out of a typically irritating character. Still a bit of a dafty, Buttons is of course deeply in love with their best pal Cinderella, but in this twisty production- is it time for Buttons to finally get the girl? Docherty certainly has you hoping so!

It's a community effort with a reasonably big kid cast. The little ones are all excellent but at this particular performance it was the dour-faced tween playing Steve. Who's Steve? Nobody knows, especially not Steve.

With chart-topping hits, audience involvement and a terrific cast this is a brilliant pantomime that manages to be progressive and inclusive while retaining all the elements of classic panto.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital Theatres Photo
Review: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital Theatres

Find your inner unicorn and join glittering, magical unicorns Melody and Luna, as they bring a little winter sunshine, moonlight, good times and a lot of boogie into everyone’s lives, with easy-to-follow dance moves and a soundtrack of Christmas hits.

2
Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor Photo
Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor

Back by popular demand and sprinkled with seasonal glitter, this hugely entertaining show will leave you with a feel-good glow. Enjoy hilarious, heartbreaking, irreverent tales from the dressing rooms of Doris, Dolly, Judy and Liza with the filthiest Julie Andrews ever to grace the stage!

3
Scottish Government Will Increase Culture Budget By £15.8 Million Photo
Scottish Government Will Increase Culture Budget By £15.8 Million

The Scottish government has released its budget for the 2024-25 year, which includes increased funding for culture. Learn more about the budget plans here.

4
Tron Theatre Appoints New Artistic Director Photo
Tron Theatre Appoints New Artistic Director

Tron Theatre has announced the appointment of Jemima Levick to the role of Artistic Director, following the departure of Andy Arnold in November 2023 after an almost 16-year tenure.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital TheatresReview: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital Theatres
Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran MorReview: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor
Review: A CRACKIN' CINDERELLA STORY, Websters TheatreReview: A CRACKIN' CINDERELLA STORY, Websters Theatre
Review: SAME TEAM, Traverse TheatreReview: SAME TEAM, Traverse Theatre

Videos

Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops Video
Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Ian Smith: Crushing in Scotland Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
Lou Conran: Tangent in Scotland Lou Conran: Tangent
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/16-5/16)
Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore! in Scotland Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/24-11/24)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (9/21-9/21)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (10/02-10/02)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage in Scotland Sally-Anne Hayward: Egg Shortage
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/03-2/03)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You