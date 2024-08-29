Review: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, Kings Theatre Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reinventing popular movies as stage musicals is a tricky road to navigate, but Chitty Chitty Bang Bang shifts into high gear, completely overtaking the original.

Written by Ian Fleming (yes, the author of James Bond), the story follows odd inventor Caractacus Potts (Adam Garcia, Coyote Ugly) who, along with his children Jemima (Gracie Cochrane) and Jeremy (Roshan Thomson), transforms an old car into a magical vehicle that can fly and float on water. They embark on a thrilling adventure ending up in Vulgaria, where the pompous Baron Bomburst sends the evil Childcatcher after them. With the help of kind-hearted Truly Scrumptious (Ellie Nunn) and Grandpa Potts (Liam Fox), the family must triumph over evil using magic, laughter and fun.

The eccentric piece sparks captivated smiles from audience members of all ages. With puppets, incredible choreography, eye-catching costumes, and, of course, that marvelous car, the show dazzles at every turn. I found myself squinting in awe, trying to figure out how the car flew—maybe it really is magic!

The first act is slightly more grounded in realism—Adam Garcia delivers a more nuanced Caractacus, struggling to make ends meet after his wife's death. His rendition of "Hushabye Mountain" is beautifully moving, providing an effective contrast to his many upbeat dance numbers. Gracie Cochrane and Roshan Thomson are a delightul Jeremy and Jemima, while Ellie Nunn simply is Truly Scrumptious.

The second act is more fantastical, plunging into the wonderfully weird world of Vulgaria. Martin Callaghan's Baron and Jenny Gayner's Baroness are absolutely hilarious, fully embodying their childish silliness with wicked charm and opulent extravagance - especially through their rendition of "Chu-Chi Face". Adam Stafford and Michael Joseph's portrayals of Vulgarian spies Boris and Goran exhibit strong slapstick humour that is particularly appealing to younger audience members.

Karen Bruce presents a masterclass in choreography with contagiously vibrant dance routines. Morgan Large's set design is strongly effective, maintaining an industrial edge with subtle hints of car parts embedded in every scene. Scottish national treasure Elaine C. Smith is a sinister Childcatcher, however her lack of stage time felt slightly disappointing. There was also a random Samba number that felt irrelevant and unneccessary.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into the spotlight with a 'truly scrumptious' spectacle, steering audiences through an enchanting journey of nostalgia, laughter, and fun. In these challenging times, a play like this is perfect for a moment of lighthearted escapism. I left the theatre feeling uplifted, hopeful, and happy.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is at Kings Theatre Glasgow until 8 September

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas

