Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Directed by Oliver Lidert, the students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland are presenting their production of Children of Eden. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the musical is based on the book of Genesis.

Act One covers the Adam and Eve story as Father (Star Penders) creates a paradise for the pair with one condition- do not touch the forbidden fruit. While naming the animals and discovering all that the Garden of Eden has to offer is blissful initially, Eve can't keep her curiosity at bay and they are banished from the garden for her disobedience.

As my Bible references and Children of Eden knowledge isn't quite up to scratch, I'm not entirely clear on what is done 'by the book' (so to speak). We see Adam (Sebastian Lim-Seet) and Eve (Sara Bartos) go on to have two sons, Cain (Oliver Bullen) and Abel (Hugo Rolland) and the family then links down to Noah and the Ark in Act Two. The show notes state that this production modernises the piece both musically and physically and shows a society unravelling.

The performances from the students are exactly what you would expect from a professional production. Sophie Sholl's set design is the perfect backdrop for the strong ensemble and the whole space of the auditorium is utilised. With a stellar reputation for excellence, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland have staged an impressive production of Children of Eden.



Photo credit: Robbie McFadzean