Review: BLUE MAN GROUP - BLUEVOLUTION WORLD TOUR, Festival Theatre

Watching the Blue Man Group is how I imagine a hallucinatory drug trip. From spitting out neon paint to hanging an audience member upside down to an intense theatre-wide rave, the blue men challenge the limits of theatre in an absurd combination of clowning, art and performance installations.

The group is highly acclaimed in the US, boasting a Las Vegas residency since 2000 with over 17,000 shows at their own theatre. The three characters are eccentric and bald, sporting blue skin and black costumes. They are like otherworldly aliens - not only through their looks but through their childlike personalities as if they are seeing everything for the first time.

The performance is delightfully bizarre, set against an impressive backdrop depicting multiple projection screens. Awe-inspiring animations blend with humorous captions, fully encapsulating a visual spectacle. The upper level of the stage features a neon-covered drummer displaying remarkable skills throughout the show.

Rather than following a linear storyline, the performance unfolds as a series of sketches. Some are joyfully absurd, offering thought-provoking commentary on society, while others overuse audience participation to the point of feeling gimmicky. We find ourselves tutting and shaking our heads at audience members who walk in "late" (though I think this was planned), participating in theatre-wide instructional dance videos, and playing Twister on stage. While some audience interaction is amusing, the show definitely goes overboard at times.

Nevertheless, the performance is a fantastic night out and a real treat for anyone looking to experience something different in the theatre. I found myself constantly laughing out loud—sometimes it’s refreshing to just sit back, relax, and enjoy some quirky comedy.

If you're sitting in a front row, you will be offered a rain poncho to combat constant neon paint spraying!

Photo Credit: The Blue Man Group

The Bluevolution World Tour continues its tour throughout the UK

