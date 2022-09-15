Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: BEAUTIFUL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Review of Beautiful at the King's Theatre in Glasgow

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
Review: BEAUTIFUL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Review: BEAUTIFUL, King's Theatre, Glasgow


First staged in 2013, Beautiful is a musical that tells the story of songwriter Carole King. Directed by Nikolai Foster this is a brand new production from Theatre Royal Bath, Mayflower Theatre and Leicester Curve.

Starting out as a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn, Carole Klein is desperate to sell her songs to record labels in New York City. When she meets Gerry Goffin the pair start a professional and romantic partnership that leads to huge success. Leading the cast is Molly-Grace Cutler who is spinge-tinglingly good as King.

What sets this musical apart from other musicals and previous productions of the show is that every role is played by an actor-musician. The onstage chemistry is fantastic and this decision has breathed new life into an already brilliant musical.

Featuring songs by Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann as well as Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Beautiful is jam-packed with hit songs. Rather than shoehorning songs into the script as is the case in most jukebox musicals, the songs are performed in a timeline of when they were written and found chart success.

With strong performances and hit song after hit song, this is an exceptional production of a truly great musical.

Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz


Regional Awards


From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 14, 2022

It’s 1934 in the heartland of America and we meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time-weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.
Review: SALLY, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: SALLY, Oran Mor, Glasgow
September 7, 2022

Sally’s electric performance as Sally Bowles has turned a rural touring production of Cabaret into an unlikely hit. When it transfers to the West End and Broadway, Sally is given personal assistant Tyler to help manage her diary.
Review: BUGSY MALONE, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: BUGSY MALONE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 7, 2022

Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled “splurge” gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!
Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 1, 2022

A co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, New York City’s The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival, Burn is a new creation from the legendary Scottish actor and author Alan Cumming and the Olivier award-winning and internationally renowned choreographer Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), featuring Robert Burns’ own words and the music of Anna Meredith.
Review: ROCK OF AGES, King's TheatreReview: ROCK OF AGES, King's Theatre
August 31, 2022

Rock of Ages is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by an awesome live band.