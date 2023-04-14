Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Scottish Ballet presents A Streetcar Named Desire

Apr. 14, 2023  
Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Presented by Scottish Ballet, A Streetcar Named Desire is based on the classic play by Tennessee Williams and choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The ballet is directed by Nancy Meckler and accompanied by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra with music and sound design by Peter Salem.

Opening against the backdrop of an Antebellum home, Blanche (Marge Hendrick) marries her sweetheart Alan (Javier Andreu). When she catches him having an affair, she rejects him and Alan takes his own life. Blanche's sister Stella (Bethany Kingsley-Garner) leaves the family home for the bright lights of New Orleans and meets factory worker Stanley (Ryoichi Hirano).

The storytelling in A Streetcar Named Desire is extremely accessible and the decline of the wider family due to illness and financial problems is clear. Blanche has developed a dependence on alcohol due to these issues and heads to her sister's home in the big city.

The staging of the ballet is extremely impressive, the collapsed house is made of crates which are transformed into the train that takes Blanche to New Orleans and repurposed to make living spaces and beds. Every single move onstage has a purpose. Unlike other productions of this story I have seen, Scottish Ballet takes the opportunity to use different locations for each scene. Where a poker night has been discussed in the playtext, we get to see it along with glitz and the glamour of the big easy with Nicola Turner's impeccable design.

There are content warnings on the production, one, in particular, referring to sexual violence. The beauty of the dance makes this act almost seem even more brutal. Not to end on too distressing a note, Blanche descends into a world of fantasy as she is committed to a psychiatric facility after her sister sides with her assailant.

A Streetcar Named Desire is the epitome of the quality that we are blessed to have from Scottish Ballet. A visual delight from start to finish, this is an innovative and emotive production of a classic story.

Photo credit: Andy Ross




Interview: Positive Stories for Negative Times Photo
Interview: Positive Stories for Negative Times
Critically acclaimed theatre company Wonder Fools launch the third season of their innovative participatory programme, Positive Stories for Negative Times
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage a Revival Of GYPSY Beginning Next Month Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage a Revival Of GYPSY Beginning Next Month
Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to open its 2023 Season in May in a most spectacular way with the first staging in Scotland for nearly 20 years of Gypsy, Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical.
Review: STORYTELLING, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo
Review: STORYTELLING, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Two people are trying to tell the story of Robert, who isn’t sure who is in charge of his own narrative and whether he even wants to be in the story of his life anymore…
Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotlands KIDNAPPED Photo
Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED
Get a first look at photos of National Theatre of Scotland's Kidnapped.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
April 14, 2023

In steamy 1940s New Orleans, fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois moves into her sister Stella's apartment. Stella's brutish husband Stanley sees that Blanche is not what she appears to be, and sets out to destroy her...
Interview: Positive Stories for Negative TimesInterview: Positive Stories for Negative Times
April 12, 2023

Critically acclaimed theatre company Wonder Fools launch the third season of their innovative participatory programme, Positive Stories for Negative Times
Review: STORYTELLING, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: STORYTELLING, Oran Mor, Glasgow
April 11, 2023

Two people are trying to tell the story of Robert, who isn’t sure who is in charge of his own narrative and whether he even wants to be in the story of his life anymore…
Review: KIDNAPPED, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: KIDNAPPED, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
April 6, 2023

This riotous re-telling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventure novella is jam-packed with 20th century pop music and 18th century romance. Performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians, Kidnapped is a colourful coming-of-age story - shot-through with Stevenson’s trademark blend of poetry, humour and heart.
Review: CASTLE LENNOX, Lyceum TheatreReview: CASTLE LENNOX, Lyceum Theatre
April 1, 2023

1969. Annis, a young autistic woman, is sent by her stepmother to live as a patient at Castle Lennox, where the rules of the outside world do not apply. Desperate to escape, she very quickly lands herself in trouble and makes an enemy of the nurse in charge.
share