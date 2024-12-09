Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Chandler Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Conservatoire’s ‘Performance in British Sign Language (BSL) and English' students presented a beautiful retelling of Dickens classic A Christmas Carol last week. Combining both BSL and English, this performance ensured accessibility and enjoyment for both hearing and deaf audiences.

Director Ramesh Mayyappan's adaptation was truly a work of art. At just around an hour long, I was captivated throughout by the visual magic brought to life on stage. Lu Herbert's set design, featuring a striking clock and floating windows, beautifully underscored the theme of memory as Scrooge journeyed through his past, present, and future. Kevin Murray's meticulously crafted sound design was integral to the production, supporting the lack of spoken dialogue and masterfully enhancing the dreamlike atmosphere of the story.

I found that the absence of voice drew my attention to the actors' gestures, body language, and facial expressions. Ammar Karim shone as the creepy Marley —every movement felt powerfully deliberate and visually beautiful. Matthew M Thomas fully encapsulated Scrooge, crafting a careful transformation from anger to remorse. Ross McGeough's energetic portrayal of the Ghost of Christmas Present was absolutely delightful. The use of puppets in the play was playful and appreciated, strongly adding to the piece's visual strength.

Some familiarity with the story was helpful to fully appreciate the performance, but overall, this was a uniquely creative adaptation of a beloved Christmas classic. Bravo to these students for seamlessly blending BSL and English in such a powerful and impactful way—I look forward to seeing more from them!

A Christmas Carol was at the Chandler Studio Theatre

Photo Credit: Hope Holmes/RCS

