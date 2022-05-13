REP STRIPPED Returns To Dundee Rep

Following on from the success of Rep Stripped in 2019, Dundee Rep is thrilled to announce the return of its celebrated festival of new work. Offering some of the most exciting emerging artists a platform to present new ideas in a stripped back format, with support to experiment and develop with an audience.

Landing at the Rep from Wednesday, 1 June to Saturday, 4 June, Rep Stripped offers artists an opportunity to work with the Dundee Rep team, including Artistic Director Andrew Panton, Associate Director Tashi Gore and the award-winning Dundee Rep Ensemble. While some performances take place on the Rep's stage, others are performed in less conventional spaces all around the theatre, giving audiences a chance to see the beautiful A-listed building in a new light.

From live readings and gig theatre to promenade performances, from tales of factory workers and refugees to sexuality and depression, Rep Stripped presents a range of exciting, cutting-edge new work from some of the country's most innovative creative voices.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director at Dundee Rep said: "Rep Stripped is a hugely important part of our work here at the Rep. By supporting emergent talent to develop, we nurture the creative ecology to ensure future generations of theatre-makers have a platform. We'll be inviting audiences to feedback to the artists and we're excited about this direct input audiences will have into our future work."

Tickets starting from £12 per performance are on sale now. Each performance will be followed by a short Q&A with the lead artists to encourage feedback to be incorporated into future development.

Rep Stripped programme -

WED 1 st & FRI 3 rd June from 7pm | tickets here

JOAN OF THE JUTE MILL

By Elfie Picket Theatre

60 minutes

A new play by Calum Kelly (one half of Dundee theatre company, Elfie Picket) examining class struggles, political ideologies and the role of the worker in the 21st century. This dark satire follows Molly who just wants to finish work for the week, go out with her friends and celebrate her hen do. Only thing standing in her way is Joan - she's hellbent on seizing the means of production and instigating a full-blown revolution on the streets off Dundee...

Cast includes Rep Ensemble members Irene Macdougall, Ann Louise Ross and Emily Winter with Taylor Dyson (the other half of Elfie Picket).

WRITE OFF

By Aidhan Gallagher

50 minutes

Freddie is a gay man, but not a gay novelist. He has been very clear about this distinction throughout his career. Due to rising public criticism that his stories are "problematic", Freddie's publisher tasks him with hiring a young assistant and sensitivity reader to keep him 'in check'. The unlikely candidate is Ben: an aspiring novelist and outspoken queer man, who pushes Freddie to interrogate what it means to be writing and living truthfully. This tumultuous partnership invites Ben and Freddie to address their beliefs and biases as two very different homosexual men, from two very different generations. The result is a dynamic battle of wits played out in this exciting 2-hander thriller.

Directed by Rep Ensemble's Emily Winter and featuring previous Rep Graduate Scheme actor Bailey Newsome.

THU 2 nd & SAT 4 th JUNE from 7pm | tickets here

LAST QUEEN OF SCOTLAND

By Jaimini Jethwa

60 mins

"My Mum and Dad had £7 when they got to Dundee. They got 90 days to leave and seven shitty pounds. 90 days, two pints, one pack of fags, gone. Exodus."

The time is now to ride again! Fifty years, since the expulsion of all Asians from Uganda by Idi-Amin. Writer Jaimini Jethwa appears on stage at the centre of her award-winning 2017 play in this live reading of a brand new, reimagined version of Last Queen of Scotland.

In August 1972, Idi-Amin ordered the expulsion of all Asian Ugandans from the country in a 90-day deadline, leaving Jaimini Jethwa's family as refugees, displaced in Dundee. Jaimini grew up knowing next to nothing about her homeland and identifying much more as a Dundonian than a Ugandan, until one day she decided she needed to find out about where she came from...

This story is a homage to the city of Dundee, tracing the personal journey fae Uganda to Dundee and back again.

Directed by Elfie Picket's Calum Kelly, written and performed by Jaimini Jethwa.

NO LOVE SONGS FOR LAURA

By Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde with Johnny Mcknight

40 mins

A new piece of gig theatre with music from Kyle Falconer (lead singer of Dundee band, The View), inspired by the real-life experiences of Laura and Kyle. Featuring songs from Kyle's hit second solo album, 'No Love Songs For Laura'.

This original new musical follows Laura and Jesse who, through tears and laughter, learn to navigate their lives as new parents, coping with post-natal depression.

Directed by Dundee Rep Artistic Director Andrew Panton and the Rep's Associate Director Tashi Gore, featuring John McLarnon and Dawn Sievewright - the creative duo behind REP STUDIOS' 3M Mixtape.

QUEER

(A Big, Gay, One-man Cabaret)

Written & Performed by Christopher Dean

40mins

A 19-year-old working-class lad from Yorkshire, sat at a grand piano, celebrates being different, shares stories of growing up, and combats prejudice through musical comedy. (If it can be called that...) [Sure, why not]

*May contain nuts, sexual references and strong language.

Age Recommendation: 14+.

Directed by Clare Maxwell and Andrew Panton.

FRI 3 rd & SAT 4 th JUNE at 9.30pm & 10.30pm

SCRATCH NIGHT

FREE

On both Friday and Saturday evenings, audience will be invited to settle in for Scratch Night in Dundee Rep's Café Bar. This unique evening of short performance pieces gives you an opportunity to enjoy a range of devised work from local performing artists, bringing their best new work - some for the very first time.

FRI 3 rd & SAT 4 th JUNE from 2pm | tickets here

CARTOGRAPHY

By Waypoint-1 & Al Seed

60 minutes

Where are we? How do we relate to each other now? How do we orientate and anchor ourselves in this tumultuous moment? Cartography is a promenade performance that allows people to encounter strangers again, and to share - stories, memories, a feeling of connection.

Every 10 minutes a pair of audience members will enter a kind of labyrinth. They will be guided through a series of intimate, highly interactive encounters in different and unique spaces throughout the building - each distinct, yet each adding to an appreciation of the whole.

Cartography has been devised by participants on the Waypoint-1 project and with the direction of Fringe First, Herald Angel and Total Theatre Award winner, Al Seed. Waypoint-1 is a Scotland-wide project supporting and promoting the work of early-career performance makers. Its core purpose is to deliver one-on-one mentorship programmes, lasting up to a year. Waypoint-1 is delivered by Al Seed Productions in partnership with Dundee Rep Theatre and Scottish Dance Theatre.