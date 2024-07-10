Musical Comedian and Freestyle Rap Sensation Chris Turner Returns To Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi award-winning comedian, freestyle rapper and viral YouTube sensation Chris Turner will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new musical comedy extravaganza.

As a child, Chris wanted to be two things: a comedian and a rock star. After 15 years of following the first dream, he's booked a live band to help him achieve the other! Childish is a high energy, comical celebration of finding joy in our childhood dreams. See Chris Turner as never before, as he shares songs inspired by 80s synth-pop, musical theatre and more as well as the astounding improvised raps that have made him a fringe must-see.

As well as being the first comedian to ever perform with Cirque du Soleil, Chris Turner was also the first British comedian to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (for which he received a standing ovation) and his 2023 Edinburgh Fringe show was a complete sell-out. His intelligent wordplay, quotable gags (as featured in The Times' Top Jokes from Edfringe 2022) and rapid freestyle raps have seen Chris rack up over 40 million views on YouTube and perform sold-out five-star runs all over the world.

He is now based in New York and can regularly be seen at the world famous Comedy Cellar where he has performed on shows with Dave Chapelle, as well as closing after Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Sarah Silverman. One of the most in-demand acts on the corporate circuit, Chris has appeared at Oslo Freedom Forum, Wired and Forbes' 30 under 30 conference and performed over 400 virtual shows for companies including Nike, Microsoft and Google.

Chris is also a founding member of Racing Minds, one of the UK's most respected improv troupes, with 7 sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, a twelve-part Audible series and 600,000+ Soundcloud subscribers.

Chris Turner: Childish comes to Underbelly Cowgate 1st - 25th August (except 12th & 19th)

Tickets availabl at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/chris-turner-childish

Comments