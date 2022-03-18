Monkey Barrel Comedy is delighted to announce its Fringe 2022 programme.

This year is going to be our biggest festival to date with over 70 acts across 8 rooms, with award winners, old favourites and some of the brightest debut shows hitting our stages.

In 2022, we are also welcoming The Hive and Carnivore to the MBC Fringe team, with 4 additional rooms coming in alongside our own purpose-built venues.

Plus, The Barrel Bar is back. Bigger and better than ever before, and the place for late night drinks and cocktails.

The first batch of tickets go on sale today (Friday 18th March) at 1pm. Further tickets will be released over the coming days, with more announcements to come with special shows, podcasts, live streams and more short runs planned across the month.

For more info, please go to www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com/fringe

Monkey Barrel Comedy 2022 Fringe Line-up

ACMS Alex Kealy Alfie Brown Amy Gledhill Amy Matthews Angelos Epithemiou Ari Eldjarn Bobby Mair Catherine Bohart Chris Cantrill Christopher MacArthur-Boyd Darren Harriott Eleanor Morton Erika Ehler Garrett Millerick Harriet Kemsley Jack Barry Jacob Hawley Jess Fostekew John Hastings John Kearns John Norris John-Luke Roberts Jordan Brookes Josh Glanc Josh Pugh Josie Long Kiri Pritchard McLean Krystal Evans Lara Ricote Larry Dean Laura Davis Lauren Pattison Liam Withnail Lou Sanders Luke Rollason Marc Jennings Mark Nelson Mark Silcox MC Hammersmith Micky Overman Norris & Parker Olga Koch Oliver Coleman Pierre Novellie Rachel Fairburn Richard Brown Rob Kemp Rosco McClellan Sam Campbell Sofie Hagen Soup Group Stephen Buchanan Stuart Goldsmith Stuart McPherson Sunil Patel Susan Riddell Thanyia Moore The Big Show The Delightful Sausage The LOL Word Tom Ward Tony Law Vidura Rajapaksa Vittorio Angelone + more to come!