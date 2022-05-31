Lucy Frederick's BIG FAT WEDDING Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Negotiating the route towards the happily ever after is tricky at the best of times, even more so if you're not the archetypal princess. And since weddings are almost always stressful, expensive and outdated nowadays anyway, what really is the point of it all?

Yet something in most of us still likes the notion of finding your person and creating a life together. And so many of us still volunteer ourselves to go through the joy and pain that is getting married.

Through the lens of preparing for her own wedding, and its associated rituals (dress shopping, pre-wedding dieting, planning the menu, pre-wedding mental and physical collapse) Lucy examines the huge pressure on brides to slim down for the big day. From a bombardment of diet pill ads on social media as soon as you begin to google weddings, to almost everyone's assumption that the bride is planning to drop a couple of dress sizes ahead of the date, everything is geared towards the skinny bride - and Lucy has had enough. In Big Fat Wedding Lucy makes a rallying cry - we need to join together and battle to stop making ourselves smaller for the comfort of others.

It's about Lucy's relationship with her fat body; taking up space in a literal sense but also figuratively. Believing that we're entitled to a beautiful wedding and a beautiful life, entirely regardless of whether we always see ourselves as typically "beautiful". Lucy's stories display her genuinely personal vulnerabilities, and her energy and positivity ensure there are plenty of laughs along the way.

Learning to celebrate whatever body you have rather than just 'accept' it, is not a magical thing that just happens one day once you've read enough self-help books. It takes commitment, and you have to battle society's, and your own internalised preconceptions, over and over again.

In Big Fat Wedding Lucy brings her comedic skill to bare on the relationship we all have with our bodies. This is an uplifting show, packed with laughs that will resonate with anyone who's tried to plan the perfect day, and wildly entertain those who haven't.

Lucy Frederick's Big Fat Wedding plays at Coorie at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (venue 24) from August 3 - 28

More info at https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:4160/