Last Chance To Book Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2019

Get yourself a ticket to the world-famous Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party before it is too late!

Party under the stars with bands, DJs and street performers from all over the world. Three music stages host a top line-up of names including Marc Almond, Idlewild, VanIves, The Ninth Wave, Arielle Free, the Mac Twins, The Snuts and Shooglenifty.

And for five and a half hours find yourself at the heart of the best New Year party on earth with spectacular illuminated street theatre from Scotland's Circus Alba and PyroCeltica, France's Compagnie Remue Ménage and Picto Facto, Germany's 'Gentle Giants of Light' Dundu, and Netherland's Close-Act Theatre.

At midnight, global superstar DJ Mark Ronson plays his heart-stopping soundtrack to the fireworks live to the whole Street Party. An unforgettable midnight moment!

Tickets on sale now at edinburghshogmanay.com and (+44) 131 510 0395





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You