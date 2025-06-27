James Barr Brings SORRY I HURT YOUR SON (SAID MY EX TO MY MUM) To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning comedian, podcaster (A Gay And A NonGay), radio presenter (The Hits Radio Breakfast Show), TV host – and gay icon! – James Barr will bring his fearless, critically acclaimed stand-up show Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex to My Mum) back to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Building on rave reviews from last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the Adelaide Fringe, and a successful UK tour, this newly honed version of the show marks a significant evolution for James, with new material reflecting both his personal growth and the show’s deepening impact. The show’s journey has mirrored James’s healing process, becoming bolder, stronger, and more intimate with every performance.

James can count major names in entertainment among his fans, including Ed SHeeran, Dannii Minogue, and Russell T Davies – creator of Doctor Who, It’s A Sin, and Queer as Folk – who gave James invaluable advice that helped him delve deeper and add a whole new layer to the show. Davies said of the hour: “Ruthless honesty, brilliant insight and funny. What a presence, what a storyteller, what a talent.”

At the heart of this hour is a four-year relationship that left James questioning everything. His ex’s final words to his mother, written in a Christmas card – “Sorry I hurt your son” – became the title of a show that lays bare the complexities of queer domestic abuse, and makes you laugh while doing it.

Choosing to tell his story in a performance that is both funny and bittersweet, James takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, offering a refreshingly bold take on the impact of abuse and the chaos that follows. It’s a poignant hour – part stand-up comedy, part one-man show.

For James, laughter has always been a powerful weapon against life's harshest blows. With a clever mix of tension and release, James’s experience of the cycle of abuse permeates the show, mirroring his lived experience and ultimate triumph. Each performance brings fresh perspectives, and this year’s show is the culmination of James’s continued growth both personally and as a performer.

By speaking out about his experiences, James hopes to give voice to the one in five adults in the UK who experience domestic abuse in their lifetimes. This statistic is even higher for LGBTQ+ people, with reported domestic abuse rates one-third higher for lesbian and gay individuals: 6% in the last year, compared to 4.5% for heterosexuals (Office for National Statistics 2025).

“Last year, I told the truth on stage – and people laughed. Then cried. Since then, the show has grown (like me). It’s been reworked, sharpened, and taken all the way to Australia. What began as something raw and emotional has become bolder, funnier, and more fearless with every performance. What my ex-boyfriend did to me isn’t my shame to carry so I’m handing it back the best way I know how: by laughing at it. After a generous (and slightly brutal) note from Russell T Davies, I’m proud to bring this reworked version of my story back to Edinburgh – for what I’m calling, its second debut.” – James Barr

Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) is a boundary-pushing stand against abuse, a call for awareness, and a boldly funny, uplifting show of resilience – voiced with sharp, self-aware humour to break the silence that abuse so often brings.

The show is co-directed by Madeleine Parry, director of Hannah Gadsby’s Emmy Award-winning Nanette (Netflix Special).

James Barr was just named one of the British LGBT Awards 2025 Top 10 Public Figures, and is currently presenting every weekday across the UK on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show alongside Fleur East and Will Best. His provocative appearances on Piers Morgan Uncensored have racked up over 15 million views and counting.

He is also the co-founder and host of the UK’s top LGBTQ+ podcast, A Gay And A NonGay, which just won an Independent Podcast Award in the Best Sex, Love & Relationships category as well as a Webby Award for Best Independent Podcast (People’s Choice). The podcast has become a staple for audiences looking for authentic, funny, and thought-provoking discussions on modern relationships and LGBTQ+ life.

James Barr: Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) will be performed at 8.15pm in Underbelly George Square (Buttercup) from 30th July - 24th August (not 12th)

