Hit Immersive Nightclub Musical OSCAR AT THE CROWN Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023

Performances run August 2nd – 27th.

Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future. OSCAR at The Crown is an immersive nightclub musical detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant characters. Conceived by Neon Coven, OSCAR at the Crown is an immersive nightclub musical phenomenon detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant figures: Oscar Wilde.

It’s also about “The Real Housewives”. And about this minor character from the early ought’s TV drama, The OC. Described by The New York Times as “a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video” and by Metrosource as "steeped in its own subversion," OSCAR at the Crown explodes in a blaze of passion, spectacle, and heart-bursting catharsis.

And yes, it’s ALSO about us: staring at our phones, wondering if our latest Instagram is going to flop and if the bombs have started flying yet. See you on the dance floor! Wear something cool!


Created by Mark Mauriello

Music & Choreography by Andrew Barret Cox

Directed by Shira Milikowsky

Mark Mauriello, Shira Milikowsky and Andrew Barret Cox who are deep in preparation for their Edinburgh run say: “We are ecstatic to finally be bringing OSCAR at The Crown to the UK! Hopefully, you love it. This show is about being together, being yourself, dancing and singing your face off, and, above all, obsessing over dead poets and middle-aged rich women. We cannot wait to do ALL of those things with the whole Edinburgh Fringe community. Praise Julie!”

 



Recommended For You