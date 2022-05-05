HOW TO BUILD A WAX FIGURE Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Bea's older neighbour was her first love, her first cigarette, her first prosthetic eye. When Bea is invited to the Wellcome Collection to speak about her expertise making glass eyes, she finds herself unable to untie Margot from all that she does. As she tries to unpack her mentor's effect on her work, Bea must dissect for herself what love really looks like.

November Theatre launches in the UK with Isabella Waldron's electric new play, how to build a wax figure, bringing a fresh perspective on queer love, age-gap relationships, and ocularistry.

Can gout and wax be sexy? Come and see for yourself.

Director Nell Bailey said - "We so rarely get to see queerness onstage without some exploration of trauma. In wax figure, queerness is present throughout the play without announcing itself. Instead, the play dives into the knotty, beautiful, and often painful consequences of human connection, centring queerness in a way that feels authentic to our lived experiences of love."

Writer Isabella Waldron said - "At its heart, this show examines how big relationships shape us, and how we define ourselves in the wake of that. I'm obsessed with the grey areas here, finding the unspeakable bits beautiful and deeply human."

Tickets: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/how-to-build-a-wax-figure