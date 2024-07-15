HOUSE OF CLEOPATRA Comes to the Edinburgh Fringe This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emilie Louise Israel (Treason, Hamilton) will bring to life one of the world’s most powerful women – Cleopatra! Joining her is River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3, Unfortunate, Death Drop: Back in the Habit) as the evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies, ensuring the audiences are thrilled, amazed and fully immersed in this historical drama and visual spectacle. OFFIE nominated Harry Singh (Flowers for Mrs Harris, Animal) will join them in the role of Octavian while Marc Anthony will be played by Marcellus Whyte (Lady Windemere’s Fan – On Air, The Secret Life of Bees), recently seen on our screens in ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, and Becky Sanneh (Thursford Christmas Spectacular) plays the Queen’s faithful advisor, Iris.

Founder of TuckShop, Christopher D. Clegg (Cool Rider The Musical, Death Drop, Sleeping Beauty at The Harold Pinter Theatre) will direct this exhilarating, immersive new musical which takes the audience on a turbulent ride down the Nile as Cleopatra’s epic reign begins to teeter on the edge of destruction. Choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento (Babies, 42 Balloons, The Children’s Inquiry) will bring the original high-octane pop score to life with fast and furious moves worthy of the legendary pharoh’s epic parties. With a book and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum, and additional lyrics and music by Jeff Daye, House of Cleopatra is a heart-pumping, foot-stomping raucous journey with one of history’s most famous and alluring rulers – and tells the story of how this all-powerful queen became Egypt’s last pharaoh.

The fabulous ensemble of: Chloe Gentles, Karys Rozario, Emily Tang, Shakeel Kimotho, Edan Smart and Luke Perry, will welcome grooving guests to the glittering and treacherous world that is House of Cleopatra.

Of the production, Clegg says I am thrilled to be bringing this original musical to Edinburgh. Fringe is about to pop off with this legendary cast you’ll worship as much as the goddess herself! Grab a glass of your favorite elixir and come dance the night away with us in the House of Cleopatra!

The charisma of Beyoncé, the influence of Oprah, and the wealth of the Kardashians - one woman had it all a millennia before them: Cleopatra. House of Cleopatra is an all-new, toga-toting, eyeliner-filled musical extravaganza, shining a palm-fringed light on history’s most famous woman. Welcome to the House of Cleopatra, where a woman rules and the party never stops. But

Cleopatra is surrounded by treacherous men envious of her power and kingdom who are trying to plot the downfall of her dynasty

House of Cleopatra is produced by Alchemation and Nathaniel Hill. Alchemation is an award- winning theatrical producing office founded by Kevin McCollum (The Notebook, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada, SIX (North America), Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights). Nathaniel Hill is the founder of Broadway Plus and led the original premiere of House of Cleopatra off-Broadway – known then as CLEOPATRA: The Musical Experience. This is an updated and re-worked production features arrangements by Daye and Lloyd Kikoler, music supervision by Lloyd Kikoler, music direction by Caitlin Jay Morgan, costume design by Rachael Ryan, and lighting design by Toby P Darvill.

