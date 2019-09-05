Full Casting Announced For THE EXORCIST at Theatre Royal

Casting has been confirmed for The Exorcist's eagerly anticipated run at Theatre Royal next month.

Taking to the stage from Tuesday 17 until Saturday 21 September will be national treasure and BAFTA Award Winner, Paul Nicholas, who will play Father Merin. TV star Sophie Ward, playing Chris MacNeil, and Ben Caplan as Father Damien.

Paul Nicholas is most recognised for playing Vince Pinner in the celebrated British sitcom Just Good Friends. Sophie is best known for her roles in Holby City and Heartbeat and Ben became a household name after appearing in for his time as Call the Midwife as Sgt. Peter Noakes.

The cast is completed by Tristram Wymark, Henry Labouchere in Victoria; Stephen Billington, D.I. Knight in Armchair Detectives; Patrick Toomey Christopher Sutherland in Holby City; Joseph Wilkins of Young Marx at The Bridge Theatre; Susannah Edgley who starred in The Exorcist in the West End; Jonathan Blakeley from The Mousetrap and making her professional debut is Eliza Capel.

Inspired by true events, The Exorcist, is based on the best-selling novel by William Peter Blatty and has been adapted for stage by John Pielmeier. It is directed by Sean Mathias (Waiting for Godot, No Man's Land) and features the voice of Ian McKellen as the Demon.

When the medical profession fails to provide answers to young Regan's strange symptoms, her desperate mother Chris turns to a local priest for help. But before Father Damien can tackle what's before him, he must overcome his own shaken beliefs, as this fight is for more than just one girl's soul...

Widely considered the scariest movie of all time, the film adaptation of The Exorcist sparked unprecedented worldwide controversy when it was released in cinemas in 1973. Winner of two Academy Awards, William Friedkin's masterpiece saw audiences petrified to the point of passing out and went on to become one of the top ten highest grossing films of all time. Now, 45 years after its release, fans of the film and theatre alike get to experience a visually astounding, intelligent and thrilling theatrical experience.

This production is designed by Olivier Award winning set designer Anna Fleischle (Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Home, I'm Darling, National Theatre). Lighting Design is by multi-award winning designer Philip Gladwell (A Very Very Very Dark Matter, The Bridge Theatre). Composition and Sound Design is by Tony Award winning Adam Cork (London Road, National Theatre). Illusions are by Gold Star Member of the Inner Magic Circle Ben Hart best known for his mind-blowing illusions on Britain's Got Talent. Projection Design is by long-time collaborators Jon Driscoll and Gemma Carrington (Brief Encounter, Birdsong and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland).





