FROM KEVIN FOX Previews Begin In June At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Chicago theatre veteran Kevin Christopher Fox makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with the world premiere of Drinking and Unemployment: a new play about work. Fox will perform his solo play, featuring real-life characters who reveal riveting and entertaining stories on the ever-relatable subject of work. The play poses a question: how has your job changed you? How do our jobs break and re-form us into new versions of ourselves over time?

In this literary and theatrical work based on real interviews and real people, writer/performer Fox inhabits artists and professionals alike. Sociologist-turned-detective, Caleb Rutherford, has come seeking connection with an audience as he shares work he realizes has changed his own life dramatically. In a 70 minute tour de force, Fox will play Rutherford and several of his favorite interview subjects. At turns hilarious and moving, the play is thought-provoking throughout.

Fox reveals, "I'm passionately interested in understanding humans, so it was the most natural thing to create the character of Caleb, who shares that passion. And he becomes the vehicle for exploring several other professionals." In performing at the Fringe, Fox fulfils a career-long dream. "This project practically grabbed me and told me it was the right one to bring here. The subject of jobs is so relatable, and like Caleb, I'm on a mission to reach people with the questions the show poses. as well as entertain them with some fucking great stories from the characters in the show."

Kevin Christopher Fox is an actor, director, writer and 25-year Chicago theatre veteran. He's performed with great US companies like Steppenwolf, Writers Theatre, Northlight, and American Players Theatre. And he's directed fantastic shows at places like TimeLine, 16th Street, TheatreSquared, and Irish Theatre of Chicago. New work is Fox's great passion. He is shamelessly proud when speaking about his work directing world premieres of plays like The Actuary, Sundown Town, Assassination Theater, The Gun Show, and The Spiritualist. He co-wrote the ensemble comedy Game Night with Baby Wants Candy veteran, Erica Elam. It's apropos that he debuts in Scotland with a play he's written that embodies several of his passions. Hello World, this is Drinking and Unemployment: a new play about work. Fox will also make his Fringe directorial debut with this year's updated Thrones! The Musical Parody.

Venue: Grassmarket Centre, The Old Foundry Room (Venue 27) Tickets: Tues-Sun £6 (£5) (£4 Unemployed) Time 16:40 (1h 10min) Preview: 4 Aug 2019, Free Dates: 4-25 August (not 5, 12, 19) Box Office: 0131 226 0000 Website: tickets.edfringe.com





