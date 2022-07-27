EH UP, ME OLD FLOWERS! The story of Charlie Williams to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

With his toothy grin, his infectious laugh and his incongruous thick South Yorkshire accent - 'Tha's right, love, right accent, wrong colour!' - he paved the way for many who followed in his footsteps, such as Lenny Henry and Gary Wilmot.

In the 1970s the biggest comedy show on television was ITV's The Comedians. It took bow-tie comics from the Northern club circuit, put them on the screen for the very first time, and made them into overnight sensations. And the breakout star, the one who shone brightest of all... was Charlie.

Eh Up Me Old Flowers is written by Chris England, whose stage writing includes two plays that began life at the Edinburgh Fringe. Breakfast With Jonny Wilkinson, which was later made into a feature film and An Evening with Gary Lineker, (co-written with Arthur Smith) which then transferred to the West End, where it picked up an Olivier Award nomination. Subsequently, it played all over the world and was a very successful TV film.

Tony Marshall from Casualty, Only Fools and Horses and Life on Mars and seen recently in Jitney at the Old Vic, stars as Charlie. The play not only tells Charlie's life story, which is extraordinary, but also addresses the nagging feeling that some of his material was somewhat questionable, especially by modern standards. Now in retirement, Charlie faces an uncomfortable visit from a mysterious stranger, played by Nick Read, Red Dwarf, Victoria and as Angus in I Came By, who is vetting him for a potential MBE and demands that Charlie justify himself.

Writer Chris England said: "As far as Charlie's explanations go, I have used interviews verbatim and other writings to make sure that Charlie makes his case in his own words. And it will be for the audience to decide for themselves whether he justifies himself, and whether it is legitimate to judge a Seventies comic by the standards that currently apply."

Tony Marshall added: "I have always had a special fondness for Charlie Williams, having watched him as a kid growing up in the North of England. The opportunity to portray a childhood hero of mine was an irresistible one. I can't wait to bring him back to life and let the audience see for themselves what an incredible man he really was."

Eh Up, Me Old Flowers! is produced by Simon Fielder Productions and is appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe at the Pleasance Theatre from Monday 8 August to Monday 29 August at 15:10 daily. Tickets start at £10.50. You can book tickets via the Pleasance Theatre at Eh Up, Me Old Flowers! - performances | Pleasance Theatre Trust.

Writer Chris England

Chris England's stage writing includes An Evening with Gary Lineker (co-written with Arthur Smith) which started at the Edinburgh Fringe and went on to appear in the West End, where it picked up an Olivier Award nomination, and then around the world and on television. Breakfast with Jonny Wilkinson also played at the Fringe and was subsequently made into a feature film. Twitstorm, a social media cancellation farce, premiered at the Park Theatre in London.

He has also written a trilogy of comic novels - The Fun Factory, The Boxcar of Fun and Chaplinoia - about the early careers of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, among others, and a number of non-fiction books, including Balham to Bollywood, On The Game, and How to Enjoy the World Cup.

In addition he has written for television - Bostock's Cup, The Preventers, Murder Most Horrid, Blind Men, Al Murray's Happy Hour. And he appeared in the Oscar-nominated Indian cricket epic Lagaan, which means that his face can currently be seen on a theme park ride at Bollywood World in Dubai.

Chris also hosts a weekly football-comedy-chat podcast with Nick Hancock called The Famous Sloping Pitch.

Lead Actor Tony Marshall

Tony Marshall is well-known from a couple of roles in highly-regarded and popular television series. For twelve years he played Noel, the porter-turned receptionist in Casualty, until his emotional demise from Covid the Christmas before last. He also played Nelson in the acclaimed Life on Mars - which he will be returning with next year - the chirpy Mancunian barman who ultimately turned out, in the sequel Ashes to Ashes, to be a rather more mystical character than previously thought.

In addition, he has made a number of other television appearances, including in Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours, Bostock's Cup, The Flint Street Nativity, Preston Front, Coronation Street, Holby City and Hollyoaks.

On stage he is currently appearing in Jitney at the Old Vic to rave reviews.

Nick Read

Visitor played by Nick Read

Nick is 1/5 of the award-winning comedy troupe ZazU who have four successful Edinburgh Fringe runs, transferring all shows to sell-out runs at the Soho Theatre and in 2016 they won the Three Weeks' Editor's Choice Award. ZazU are currently developing their work for radio and TV.

As an actor Nick has most recently appeared in Red Dwarf (Dave), Victoria (ITV) and Humans (AMC/C4). He stars in Bugging Out, the debut film from Chris Gau Borderline, currently on the short film festival circuit and The Movement, a comedy TV pilot for Springhead Films as the lead character Ian X. Nick will also appear as Angus in I Came By, directed by the BAFTA winning Babak Anvari due for release August 2022 in cinemas and streaming on Netflix.

Alongside writing partner Tom Machell, Nick was commissioned by the BFI to develop their 12 part series, Elliot's Guide to Everything for television. Nick has also written for and directed the Guinness world record holding Edinburgh favourite, NewsRevue and his debut play, Maskman premiered at the Cockpit in early 2020 just before the world stopped!

Producer - Simon Fielder Productions

Simon has been an actor, musician, writer, director and producer for over 35 years. He appeared in West End shows Lennon and Buddy and the UK première of Sunday In The Park With George at the National Theatre. His screen work includes Woof, The Bill, State Of Mind, Love Or Money, Fallen Angel, Little Boy Blue and the film, Pylon. He also recorded several plays for BBC Radio.

Since 1992, Simon has produced shows at regional UK theatres, Edinburgh Fringe, overseas and in the West End. These include Buddy Holly & The Cricketers, Beatmania, The Eddie Cochran Show, It's All About Me - with Chris Difford and Norman Lovett, Stepping Out, I'm Telling You, They're Aliens!, Twitstorm and Michael Brandon: Off Ramps.

In 2013, Simon began producing a hugely popular series of cricket talk shows, which have featured Jonathan Agnew in conversation with Geoffrey Boycott, Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Phil Tufnell and David 'Bumble' Lloyd with guests including Stephen Fry, Rory Bremner, Andy Zaltzman, Andy Parsons and Arthur Smith. Simon also works with Henry Blofeld, having produced an online film At Home With Henry and, Blowers' current tour, My Dear Old Things. This autumn, he takes on a third round of interviewing the newly-knighted Sir Geoffrey at a number of very brave regional theatres. Other sports-based shows include Rugby Re:Union with BBC's John Inverdale, A Lock In With Tuffers and Dawson hosted by Nick Hancock and A Question of Sport Live starring Sue, Matt and Phil on a national Lap of Honour arena tour, with a host of British sporting legends. This autumn he is partnering with 4Cast to launch a new series of live and streamed sports talk shows. The inaugural events feature England's new cricket captain, Ben Stokes.

Simon also runs a radio production company, Stretched Light, for which he writes, directs and produces. Stretched Light is an indie supplier to the BBC.

Performance Details:

8-29 August at 3.10pm

Pleasance Two

Tickets here.